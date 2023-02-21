Cannabis beverage brand Cantrip first to become certified by Twitter as an active advertiser

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantrip, Inc. ("Cantrip", or "the Brand"), a leading startup cannabis-infused beverage company, became on Wednesday the first cannabis company certified with an active advertiser account on Twitter. This follows a change made by the social media company to allow cannabis companies to advertise.

While other companies have announced their intentions to launch advertisements on Twitter, CEO Adam Terry was informed on Wednesday by Twitter staff that the Brand is the first to actually be certified by Twitter as an advertiser.

"As a scrappy startup without major backing or celebrity connection, Cantrip is excited by Twitter's new policy," said Adam Terry, Cantrip's CEO. "Since being one of the first companies to launch a hemp-beverage DTC platform under Minnesota's new law, Cantrip has been turned away by most traditional advertisers despite their full compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Twitter will allow a small company like us to reach many we would otherwise never be able to talk to and help millions find the product that works for them. We thank Twitter for leading on this important issue and hope to see other media companies follow suit."

About Cantrip

Cantrip delivers a variety of innovative cannabis beverages to bring new consumers into the cannabis space. From low-dose products to higher-dose products, Cantrip beverages are designed with consumers in mind and are tirelessly tailored to achieve the right effects. With effects felt in as little as 10 to 20 minutes, Cantrip offers consumers something more accessible and sociable than traditional edibles and has on offer both sodas and seltzers.

Cantrip offers their product created directly with Farm Bill compliant-hemp at less than 0.3% d9-THC directly to consumers.

