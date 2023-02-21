Paramount Global's Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Naveen Chopra, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Paramount Global, will participate in a question-and-answer session during the Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, FL on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8:50 a.m. ET.

ViacomCBS today announced that the global media company will become Paramount Global (referred to as “Paramount”), effective February 16, bringing together its leading portfolio of premium entertainment properties under a new parent company name. (PRNewswire)

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount's Investors website at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the conversation.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

