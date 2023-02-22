Patrik Antonius Wins Record-Breaking $1,978,000 Cash Game Poker Hand; Largest Pot Ever Broadcast On U.S. Poker Live Stream

Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, February 19, Patrik Antonius made history when he won the largest pot ever broadcast on a U.S. poker live stream. Live-streamed on PokerGO®, Antonius topped Eric Persson in a record-breaking pot worth $1,978,000.

Patrik Antonius wins the largest-ever poker hand broadcast on a U.S. poker live stream for $1,978,000 on PokerGO.

At the time the hand aired on PokerGO, it set a new record for the largest live-streamed cash-game pot in the United States, surpassing the previous record by more than $800,000.

The record-setting hand took place from inside the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas during live-streaming of PokerGO's new hit show No Gamble, No Future. The no-limit Texas hold'em cash game was being played with a $1,000 small blind, $2,000 big blind, and $2,000 big blind ante, with commentators Jeff Platt and Brent Hanks on the call for the historic moment.

The pot had developed to $594,000 on the turn with the board reading eight-three-three-ace with two hearts. Antonius had ace-king of hearts against Persson's queen-nine of hearts. Persson moved all in for $692,000 after Antonius bet $150,000, and Antonius called. Antonius' hand proved best to award him the $1,978,000 pot.

Check out the highlight clip on the PokerGO YouTube channel.

Also taking place during the game were pots of $1,657,000, $1,298,000, and $1,269,000.

Want to watch this incredible game for yourself? Check out No Gamble, No Future on the PokerGO platform, where you can also find a brand new season of High Stakes Poker and upcoming live WSOP gold bracelet events this summer. New PokerGO subscribers can receive $20 off their first year of a new annual subscription by using the promo code "NGNF" at sign-up.

For images, please visit https://images.pokergo.com/.

To contact PokerGO, email press@pokergo.com.

About PokerGO®
PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company delivering industry-leading programming around the world to consumers. PokerGO delivers more than 100 days of live poker annually. PokerGO's video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker. For more information, visit http://www.pokergo.com/. Become a part of the PokerGO community on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Discord.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patrik-antonius-wins-record-breaking-1-978-000-cash-game-poker-hand-largest-pot-ever-broadcast-on-us-poker-live-stream-301753481.html

SOURCE Poker Go

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.