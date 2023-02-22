ReturnQueen Announces Appointment of Daphna Englard and Dasya Katz as Co-Chief Executive Officers

Leading, first-of-its-kind app-based online return concierge, ReturnQueen, expands leadership team with promotion of Founders Daphna Englard and Dasya Katz to Co-CEO's

RAMSEY, N.J. , Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnQueen , the country's leading, white glove, on-demand mobile-app-based online return concierge, today announced the appointment of Daphna Englard and Dasya Katz as Co-Chief Executive Officers. In their new roles, Englard and Katz will be responsible for managing and overseeing the company's day-to-day business operations, including product development, marketing, partnerships, customer/client acquisition and expansion, among other key business functions.

"We're thrilled for our dynamic founders Daphna Englard and Dasya Katz to assume the role as Co-Chief Executive Officers at ReturnQueen," said Michael Katz, Executive Chairman of the Board at ReturnQueen. "Daphna and Dasya have been an integral part of the company and we're confident that their proven leadership skills, industry-based experience and commitment to core company values and culture made them the natural choice to step into this esteemed role. We look forward to watching them lead and oversee the next phase of growth and expansion."

In 2020, both Englard and Katz turned their dreams into a reality with the launch of ReturnQueen after noticing a void in the market for a full-service, door-to-door company that handles the entire online returns process, from picking up directly at the home to packaging to labeling to shipping. Today, ReturnQueen currently operates in over 9,000 zip codes across the United States, with plans for expansion in other key markets. Since the company's inception, Englard and Katz have built an incredibly robust, dynamic team of individuals whose passion and drive have taken ReturnQueen to new heights in the online returns space.

"ReturnQueen was born as a result of our passion and desire to provide consumers with a white glove, on-demand service that takes the hassle and stress out of returning your online orders," said Dasya Katz, Co-Chief Executive Officer at ReturnQueen. "Just as our service continues to evolve and expand over time, so have our roles within the company. We are excited to assume the new role as Co-Chief Executive Officers at ReturnQueen and are committed to continuing to deliver our exceptional returns experience to customers across the country."

ReturnQueen currently operates in over 20 cities, including: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Jersey, New York City + Metro Area, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tampa. The first-to-market of its kind, ReturnQueen will also continue to rapidly evolve its service offerings to ensure users are truly able to return anything, from anywhere. For as little as $9 per pickup, $19 per month for unlimited pickups or $99 per year for an Annual Membership, all members have to do is drop their items for return by their front door, and the company's drivers will haul, pack, label and return all unwanted items back to the retailer.

About ReturnQueen:

Disrupting online returns as they are known, ReturnQueen is a first-to-market of its kind app that provides full-service on-demand returns—including doorstep pickups, sorting, boxing, taping, labeling and shipping—for members. ReturnQueen operates in over 9,000 zip codes across the United States and continues to expand in its mission to make returns (of anything) easier (for everyone). ReturnQueen's enhancement of the post-purchase life cycle improves customer satisfaction and yields invaluable retention, truly changing the game for the online shopping industry at large.

