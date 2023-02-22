Ryerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Quarterly results include strong counter-cyclical operating cash flow generation, notable growth investments and sequential reduction in debt. Business highlights include ramping up production at new Centralia service center, the Excelsior acquisition, an increase in the quarterly dividend, hosting of Investor Day at NYSE and publication of inaugural ESG Report.

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights:

Record full-year Net Income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation of $391.0 million with Adjusted EBITDA 1 , excluding LIFO of $582.0 million

Generated full-year revenue of $6.3 billion and fourth quarter revenue of $1.3 billion

Record full-year Diluted EPS 2 of $10.21 and fourth quarter loss per share of $0.65

Generated operating cash flow of $501.2 million for the full-year and $181.6 million in the fourth quarter

Reduced debt to $367 million and net debt 3 to $328 million from $639 million and $588 million , respectively, compared to December 31, 2021

Hosted Investor Day at the NYSE in November, outlining financial priorities and Next Phase Targets

Published inaugural ESG Report in December

Announced a first quarter 2023 dividend of $0.17 per share, a 6.3% increase from the prior quarter

$ in millions, except tons (in thousands), average selling prices, and earnings per share









































Financial Highlights: Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2022

YoY

QoQ



2022

2021

YoY





































Revenue $ 1,288.2

$ 1,533.9

$ 1,543.1



(16.0) %

(16.5) %

$ 6,323.6

$ 5,675.3



11.4 % Tons shipped

465



474



512



(1.9) %

(9.2) %



2,029



2,095



(3.2) % Average selling price/ton $ 2,770

$ 3,236

$ 3,014



(14.4) %

(8.1) %

$ 3,117

$ 2,709



15.1 % Gross margin

12.7 %

21.3 %

17.6 % -860 bps

-490 bps





20.7 %

20.2 % 50 bps

Gross margin, excl. LIFO

15.3 %

26.3 %

16.2 % -1100 bps

-90 bps





19.8 %

26.7 % -690 bps

Warehousing, delivery, selling,

general, and administrative

expenses $ 190.5

$ 180.9

$ 186.5



5.3 %

2.1 %

$ 735.2

$ 711.2



3.4 % As a percentage of revenue

14.8 %

11.8 %

12.1 % 300 bps

270 bps





11.6 %

12.5 % -90 bps

Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation $ (24.1)

$ 106.4

$ 55.1



(122.7) %

(143.7) %

$ 391.0

$ 294.3



32.9 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.65)

$ 2.71

$ 1.46

$ (3.36)

$ (2.11)



$ 10.21

$ 7.56

$ 2.65

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.65)

$ 2.68

$ 1.48

$ (3.33)

$ (2.13)



$ 10.54

$ 7.46

$ 3.08

Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO $ 28.7

$ 238.7

$ 78.5



(88.0) %

(63.4) %

$ 582.0

$ 860.6



(32.4) % Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO margin

2.2 %

15.6 %

5.1 % -1340 bps

-290 bps





9.2 %

15.2 % -600 bps





































Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

































Total debt $ 367.0

$ 639.3

$ 476.9



(42.6) %

(23.0) %

$ 367.0

$ 639.3



(42.6) % Cash and cash equivalents $ 39.2

$ 51.2

$ 50.9



(23.4) %

(23.0) %

$ 39.2

$ 51.2



(23.4) % Net debt $ 327.8

$ 588.1

$ 426.0



(44.3) %

(23.1) %

$ 327.8

$ 588.1



(44.3) % Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO

0.6 x

0.7 x

0.5 x

(0.1 x)

0.1 x



0.6 x

0.7 x

(0.1 x) Cash conversion cycle (days)

91.6



83.8



83.4



7.8



8.2





80.9



66.3



14.6

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 181.6

$ 106.8

$ 151.6

$ 74.8

$ 30.0



$ 501.2

$ 35.0

$ 466.2



A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included below in this news release.

Management Commentary

Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "First, let's take stock of all that was accomplished at Ryerson in 2022. Gratitude and thanks all around to our customers, my Ryerson teammates, and our suppliers as we skillfully navigated a tumultuous, but nonetheless one of our best years on record. The full year highlights articulated in this release reflect a better path we have set ourselves on given the level of investment in the business through capex and business development during the year while returning approximately $70 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Speaking of dividends, we announced our sixth consecutive quarterly dividend increase to 17 cents per share given our confidence in Ryerson's future trajectory and secular strengths underpinning demand for recyclable and reusable industrial metals. During the fourth quarter, we saw margin compression peak around mid-quarter and then inflect positively through year-end while shipments and revenues were within our guided range. Though we experienced some transient counter-cyclical dynamics around carbon program price resets and elevated industry-wide stainless inventory levels that amplified margin compression in the quarter, these effects were a segue to improving industry conditions moving through the back-half of the fourth quarter and into early 2023. We are encouraged by price, margin and demand support seen through the midpoint of the first quarter of 2023. Despite elevated levels of economic uncertainty engendered by inflation, macro-policy, and geo-political risks, demand and industrial metal commodity price support appear resilient given current levels of business investment, consumer spending, reshoring trends, expectant industrial metals demand in India and China as well as fiscal policy support for infrastructure, chip manufacturing and climate-related investment."

2022 Company Highlights:

Transformed the balance sheet with total debt declining to $367 million and net debt declining to $328 million , compared to $639 million and $588 million as of December 31, 2021

Grew book value of equity 4 by 64% to $893 million from $545 million in 2021

Redeemed $300 million of 8.50% Senior Secured Notes, retiring the notes and saving an estimated $25 million per year on pre-tax interest expense

Improved financial flexibility by amending and upsizing the Revolving Credit Facility to $1.3 billion

Achieved major milestones at two new state-of-the art facilities, ramping up operations at the newly built service center at Centralia, WA and breaking ground at our University Park, IL campus

Acquired four value-add businesses: Ford Tool Steels, Inc., Apogee Steel Fabrication Incorporated, Howard Precision Metals, Inc. and Excelsior, Inc.

Announced target of 80% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2040 in inaugural ESG report

Returned approximately $70 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends

Repurchased 1.7 million shares while increasing the free float to 57% of shares outstanding, up from 46%

Authorized a new, two-year, $75 million share repurchase program after having completed the prior $50 million program

Annual dividends declared per share increased to 53.5 cents , up from 16.5 cents in 2021

Fourth Quarter Results

Ryerson generated net sales of $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 16.5% compared to $1.5 billion for the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by seasonally lower volumes and lower selling prices. Volumes declined 9.2% and average selling prices declined 8.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2022 in line with our guidance. Gross margin contracted sequentially by 490 basis points to 12.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 17.6% in the third quarter of 2022. Gross margins were primarily impacted by transient margin compression, most notably in carbon sheet steel and stainless steel, as spot margins troughed mid-quarter before moving higher to end the year on an encouraging note. LIFO expense of $34.6 million was larger-than-expected, driven by average cost of inventory that ended the year at higher levels than anticipated primarily attributable to stainless steel market dynamics of an over-supplied North American Market versus stainless steel inputs such as nickel which rallied notably thru the fourth quarter.

Declining average selling prices partially reversed during the second half of the fourth quarter leading Ryerson to record a LIFO expense of $34.6 million versus initial expectations of $20 million LIFO income for the quarter. This was due to average inventory costs ending the year higher than what was previously projected for each major commodity. In conjunction, inventory days of supply in the fourth quarter also rose to 90 days, compared with 83 days in the third quarter, and, as such, projected declines in average costs did not occur as anticipated. Although this had a one-time negative impact to margins in the quarter due to the timing of annual LIFO calculation, higher commodity futures provide a more positive outlook for the first half of 2023 than previously expected.

Excluding the impact of LIFO, gross margin contracted 90 basis points to 15.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 16.2% in the third quarter, driven by the decline in average selling prices outpacing the decline in our cost of goods sold. Warehousing, delivery, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2.1% to $190.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $186.5 million in the third quarter, primarily driven by costs related to acquisitions.

Net loss attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $24.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to net income of $55.1 million, or $1.46 per diluted share in the previous quarter. During the fourth quarter, we recorded charges of $5.3 million for reorganization costs, primarily related to ERP system conversion as well as relocation expense for our new Centralia service center. Ryerson generated Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $28.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to third quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $78.5 million.

Market Commentary

Ryerson's revenue of $1.28 billion in the fourth quarter was driven by an average selling price decrease of 8.1% to $2,770 per ton and a sales volume decrease of 9.2% to 465 thousand tons, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter revenue was at the high end of our guidance range of $1.25 to $1.30 billion, and our sequential volume decrease of 9.2% was partially due to normal holiday seasonal slowdown of our manufacturing customers.

Liquidity & Debt Management

Ryerson generated $181.6 million of operating cash in the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by working capital release of $207.4 million, which was slightly offset by a net loss of $23.8 million. Cash release was achieved despite the Company's cash conversion cycle increasing to 91.6 days, compared to 83.4 days in the third quarter of 2022. Ryerson's inventory build was driven by normal seasonality coupled with residual pandemic distortions in supply and withdrawal patterns in the second half of 2022 and an upward inflection in metals prices in the fourth quarter. As a result of strong operating cash flow, the Company ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with $367 million of debt and $328 million of net debt, a decrease of $110 million and $98 million, respectively, compared to the third quarter. Ryerson's leverage ratio as of the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.6x, near the Company's low-end target leverage range. Ryerson's global liquidity, composed of cash and cash equivalents and availability on its revolving credit facilities, increased to $909 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $906 million as of September 30, 2022.

Shareholder Return Activity

Dividends. On February 22, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock, payable on March 16, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 6, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2022, Ryerson paid a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.16 per share, amounting to a cash return of approximately $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full-year 2022, Ryerson paid approximately $20 million in dividends, with dividends per share of 53.5 cents on an annual basis.

Share Repurchase. Ryerson repurchased approximately 33,000 shares of common stock resulting in a return to shareholders of approximately $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Ryerson made these repurchases in accordance with its share repurchase program, which authorizes the Company to acquire up to an aggregate amount of $75.0 million of the Company's common stock through August 3, 2024. For the full-year 2022, Ryerson returned approximately $50 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases.

Outlook Commentary

Ryerson is encouraged by improving sequential margin and demand conditions as experienced through the quarter to date as both spot and program margins have positively inflected and shipments are showing on par with typical sequential seasonality. As such, Ryerson anticipates first quarter net sales to be in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion, with pricing decreasing 1% to 3%, and shipment volumes increasing 10% to 12%. LIFO expense in the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be $5 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO in the range of $78 million to $82 million and earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.98 to $1.06.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Major Product Metrics























Tons Shipped (thousands)

Average Selling Prices



Q4 2022

Q4 2021



Q3 2022

Year-over-year Quarter-over-

quarter

Year-over-year

Quarter-over-

quarter



































































Carbon Steel

365

363



405

0.6 %

(9.9) %



(19.3) %



(9.0) % Aluminum

45

47



49

(4.3) %

(8.2) %



5.6 %



(7.0) % Stainless Steel

52

63



56

(17.5) %

(7.1 %)



(6.8) %



(8.9) %













































































Net Sales (millions)















Q4 2022

Q4 2021



Q3 2022

Year-over-year Quarter-over- quarter



















































































Carbon Steel $ 684 $ 843

$ 834

(18.9) %

(18.0 %)













Aluminum $ 269 $ 266

$ 315

1.1 %

(14.6) %













Stainless Steel $ 313 $ 407

$ 370

(23.1) %

(15.4) %















Full Year 2022 Major Product Metrics







































Tons Shipped (thousands)



Average Selling Prices







2022





2021



Year-over-year



Year-over-year









































Carbon Steel





1,583







1,604







(1.3) %









11.8 % Aluminum





195





205







(4.9) %









24.1 % Stainless Steel



242





278







(12.9) %









24.5 %



























































































Net Sales (millions)























2022







2021



Year-over-year























































Carbon Steel

$

3,371



$

3,056







10.3 %













Aluminum



$

1,235



$

1,046







18.1 %













Stainless Steel

$

1,625



$

1,499







8.4 %















Earnings Call Information

Ryerson will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The live online broadcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.ryerson.com. A replay will be available at the same website for 90 days.

About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,200 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com .

Notes:

1For EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding LIFO please see Schedule 2

2EPS is Earnings per Share

3Net debt is defined as long term debt plus short term debt less cash and cash equivalents and excludes restricted cash

4Book value of equity is defined as total assets less total liabilities

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Selected Income and Cash Flow Data - Unaudited

(Dollars and Shares in Millions, except Per Share and Per Ton Data)

















































Third

















Fourth Quarter



Quarter



Year Ended December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2022



2021

































NET SALES

$ 1,288.2



$ 1,533.9



$ 1,543.1



$ 6,323.6



$ 5,675.3

Cost of materials sold



1,125.1





1,206.6





1,272.1





5,013.5





4,528.5

Gross profit



163.1





327.3





271.0





1,310.1





1,146.8

Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and

administrative



190.5





180.9





186.5





735.2





711.2

Gain on sale of assets (1)



—





(1.9)





—





(3.8)





(109.6)

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)



(27.4)





148.3





84.5





578.7





545.2

Other income and (expense), net (2)



(0.3)





(0.1)





(1.3)





(22.6)





(105.1)

Interest and other expense on debt



(7.0)





(10.2)





(7.6)





(33.2)





(51.0)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(34.7)





138.0





75.6





522.9





389.1

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(10.9)





31.5





20.5





131.4





93.7

NET INCOME (LOSS)



(23.8)





106.5





55.1





391.5





295.4

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



0.3





0.1





—





0.5





1.1

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION

$ (24.1)



$ 106.4



$ 55.1



$ 391.0



$ 294.3

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE





























Basic

$ (0.65)



$ 2.77



$ 1.49



$ 10.41



$ 7.67

Diluted

$ (0.65)



$ 2.71



$ 1.46



$ 10.21



$ 7.56

Shares outstanding - basic



37.0





38.4





37.1





37.6





38.4

Shares outstanding - diluted



37.0





39.2





37.8





38.3





38.9

































Dividends declared per share

$ 0.160



$ 0.085



$ 0.150



$ 0.535



$ 0.165

































Supplemental Data :





























Tons shipped (000)



465





474





512





2,029





2,095

Shipping days



60





61





64





251





252

Average selling price/ton

$ 2,770



$ 3,236



$ 3,014



$ 3,117



$ 2,709

Gross profit/ton



351





691





529





646





547

Operating expenses/ton



410





378





364





360





287

Operating profit (loss)/ton



(59)





313





165





285





260

LIFO expense (income) per ton



74





159





(41)





(29)





175

LIFO expense (income)



34.6





75.5





(21.1)





(58.1)





366.4

Depreciation and amortization expense



16.5





15.4





14.5





59.0





55.9

Cash flow provided by operating activities



181.6





106.8





151.6





501.2





35.0

Capital expenditures



(33.9)





(34.3)





(28.4)





(105.1)





(59.3)

































(1) The year 2021 includes a $109.6 million gain on the sale and leaseback of properties and a purchase option sale with net proceeds of approximately $165.1 million.







































(2) The year 2022 includes a $21.3 million loss on retirement of debt. The year 2021 includes a $98.3 million pension settlement charge and a $5.5 million loss on the retirement of debt.

































See Schedule 1 for Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

See Schedule 2 for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

See Schedule 3 for Adjusted EPS reconciliation

See Schedule 4 for Free Cash Flow reconciliation

See Schedule 5 for First Quarter 2023 Guidance reconciliation



Schedule 1

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except shares)



















December 31,



December 31,





2022



2021

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 39.2



$ 51.2

Restricted cash



1.3





1.2

Receivables, less provisions of $3.2 at December 31, 2022 and $2.2 at December 31, 2021



514.4





630.8

Inventories



798.5





832.1

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



88.2





77.7

Total current assets



1,441.6





1,593.0

Property, plant, and equipment, at cost



898.6





792.8

Less: accumulated depreciation



440.2





404.5

Property, plant, and equipment, net



458.4





388.3

Operating lease assets



240.5





211.1

Other intangible assets



50.9





42.2

Goodwill



129.2





124.1

Deferred charges and other assets



13.7





6.9

Total assets

$ 2,334.3



$ 2,365.6

Liabilities











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 438.4



$ 481.2

Salaries, wages, and commissions



67.3





76.6

Other accrued liabilities



77.7





133.4

Short-term debt



5.8





28.8

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



25.2





24.9

Current portion of deferred employee benefits



4.8





6.1

Total current liabilities



619.2





751.0

Long-term debt



361.2





610.5

Deferred employee benefits



118.0





163.3

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



215.1





184.8

Deferred income taxes



113.5





94.1

Other noncurrent liabilities



14.3





17.3

Total liabilities



1,441.3





1,821.0

Commitments and contingencies











Equity











Ryerson Holding Corporation stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 7,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021



—





—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 39,059,198 and 38,687,094 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



0.4





0.4

Capital in excess of par value



397.7





388.6

Retained earnings



692.5





321.7

Treasury stock, at cost - Common stock of 2,070,654 shares at December 31, 2022 and 292,932 shares at December 31, 2021



(61.1)





(8.4)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(144.4)





(165.1)

Total Ryerson Holding Corporation Stockholders' Equity



885.1





537.2

Noncontrolling interest



7.9





7.4

Total Equity



893.0





544.6

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,334.3



$ 2,365.6



Schedule 2

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation to EBITDA and Gross profit to Gross profit excluding LIFO

(Dollars in millions)

















































Third

















Fourth Quarter



Quarter



Year Ended December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2022



2021

































Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$ (24.1)



$ 106.4



$ 55.1



$ 391.0



$ 294.3

Interest and other expense on debt



7.0





10.2





7.6





33.2





51.0

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(10.9)





31.5





20.5





131.4





93.7

Depreciation and amortization expense



16.5





15.4





14.5





59.0





55.9

EBITDA

$ (11.5)



$ 163.5



$ 97.7



$ 614.6



$ 494.9

Gain on bargain purchase



—





—





(0.6)





(0.6)





—

Gain on sale of assets



—





(1.9)





—





(3.8)





(109.6)

Reorganization



5.3





1.6





0.6





6.9





3.5

Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses



0.1





(0.3)





0.5





1.3





(0.5)

Loss on retirement of debt



—





—





1.5





21.3





5.5

Pension settlement charge



—





—





—





—





98.3

Purchase consideration and other transaction costs



0.2





—





—





0.2





—

Other adjustments



—





0.3





(0.1)





0.2





2.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (5.9)



$ 163.2



$ 99.6



$ 640.1



$ 494.2

































Adjusted EBITDA

$ (5.9)



$ 163.2



$ 99.6



$ 640.1



$ 494.2

LIFO expense (income)



34.6





75.5





(21.1)





(58.1)





366.4

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income)

$ 28.7



$ 238.7



$ 78.5



$ 582.0



$ 860.6

































Net sales

$ 1,288.2



$ 1,533.9



$ 1,543.1



$ 6,323.6



$ 5,675.3

































Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), as a percentage of net sales



2.2 %



15.6 %



5.1 %



9.2 %



15.2 %































Gross profit

$ 163.1



$ 327.3



$ 271.0



$ 1,310.1



$ 1,146.8

































Gross margin



12.7 %



21.3 %



17.6 %



20.7 %



20.2 %































Gross profit

$ 163.1



$ 327.3



$ 271.0



$ 1,310.1



$ 1,146.8

LIFO expense (income)



34.6





75.5





(21.1)





(58.1)





366.4

Gross profit, excluding LIFO expense (income)

$ 197.7



$ 402.8



$ 249.9



$ 1,252.0



$ 1,513.2

































Gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income)



15.3 %



26.3 %



16.2 %



19.8 %



26.7 %































Note: EBITDA represents net income before interest and other expense on debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA gives further effect to, among other things, reorganization expenses, gain on sales of assets, gain or loss on retirement of debt, pension settlement charge, purchase consideration and other transaction costs, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), provides useful information to investors regarding our operational performance because they enhance an investor's overall understanding of our core financial performance and provide a basis of comparison of results between current, past, and future periods. We also disclose the metric Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), to provide a means of comparison amongst our competitors who may not use the same basis of accounting for inventories. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), are three of the primary metrics management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods, including trending and analyzing the core operating performance of our business without the effect of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, expenses, revenues, and gains (losses) that are unrelated to the day to day performance of our business. We also establish compensation programs for our executive management and regional employees that are based upon the achievement of pre-established EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), targets. We also use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), to benchmark our operating performance to that of our competitors. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), do not represent, and should not be used as a substitute for, net income or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), is necessarily an indication of whether cash flow will be sufficient to fund our cash requirements. This release also presents gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income), which is calculated as gross profit minus LIFO expense (income), divided by net sales. We have excluded LIFO expense (income) from gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales metrics in order to provide a means of comparison amongst our competitors who may not use the same basis of accounting for inventories as we do. Our definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income), and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), as a percentage of sales may differ from that of other companies.



Schedule 3

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

(Dollars and Shares in Millions, Except Per Share Data)

















































Third

















Fourth Quarter



Quarter



Year Ended December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2022



2021

































Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$ (24.1)



$ 106.4



$ 55.1



$ 391.0



$ 294.3

































Gain on bargain purchase



—





—





(0.6)





(0.6)





—

Gain on sale of assets



—





(1.9)





—





(3.8)





(109.6)

Loss on retirement of debt



—





—





1.5





21.3





5.5

Pension settlement charge



—





—





—





—





98.3

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



—





0.5





(0.2)





(4.3)





1.5

































Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$ (24.1)



$ 105.0



$ 55.8



$ 403.6



$ 290.0

































Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.65)



$ 2.68



$ 1.48



$ 10.54



$ 7.46

































Shares outstanding - diluted



37.0





39.2





37.8





38.3





38.9

































Note: Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is presented to provide a means of comparison with periods that do not include similar adjustments.

































































Schedule 4

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Cash Flow from Operations to Free Cash Flow Yield

(Dollars in Millions)

















































Third

















Fourth Quarter



Quarter



Year Ended December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2022



2021

































Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 181.6



$ 106.8



$ 151.6



$ 501.2



$ 35.0

Capital expenditures



(33.9)





(34.3)





(28.4)





(105.1)





(59.3)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment



—





0.3





0.8





8.0





166.3

Free cash flow

$ 147.7



$ 72.8



$ 124.0



$ 404.1



$ 142.0

































Market capitalization

$ 1,119.3



$ 1,000.2



$ 952.9



$ 1,119.3



$ 1,000.2

































Free cash flow yield



13.2 %



7.3 %



13.0 %



36.1 %



14.2 %































Note: Market capitalization is calculated using December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 stock prices and shares outstanding.



Schedule 5

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Reconciliation of First Quarter 2023 Net Income Attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation to Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO Guidance

(Dollars in Millions, except Per Share Data)





First Quarter 2023





Low



High

Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$ 36



$ 39















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.98



$ 1.06















Interest and other expense on debt



7





7

Provision for income taxes



13





14

Depreciation and amortization expense



16





16

EBITDA

$ 72



$ 76

Adjustments



1





1

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 73



$ 77

LIFO expense



5





5

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense

$ 78



$ 82















Note: See the note within Schedule 2 for a description of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.













