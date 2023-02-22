Treasure Data Names Karl Wirth Chief Product and Technical Officer

Tenured MarTech Executive Brings Technical Expertise, Business Acumen, and Passion for Real-Time Personalized CX to Treasure Data's C-Suite



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data™ , a leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) provider, is building on its product and engineering momentum by appointing Karl Wirth as chief product and technical officer. In his new role, Wirth will work closely with and report to CEO Kazuki Ohta to further build out Treasure Data's product portfolio and ensure that Customer Data Cloud continues to be the leading solution for global enterprises to harness data and insights to create connected customer experiences, achieve cost savings and drive business value.

Wirth, an experienced entrepreneur previously was co-founder and CEO of Evergage, a personalized and real-time marketing and CRM solutions company acquired by Salesforce. Overseeing the successful integration of Evergage technology, Wirth spent two years as a Salesforce executive where he directed all strategy and business serving as general manager for Salesforce Personalization. In addition, Wirth has spent over a decade as a product and marketing innovator at a variety of companies, including RSA Security and Red Hat, where he led the development of next-generation software businesses in security, cloud-computing and marketing technology. A Harvard graduate with a degree in physics, Wirth has focused on applying data and software to help brands drive impact from real-time personalization.

"Treasure Data is a recognized powerhouse in the CDP industry and I am thrilled to join the leadership team knowing there is no company better positioned to tackle the ever-evolving complexity and demands of customer data management," said Wirth. "Today's increasingly disjointed customer experience landscape escalates the need for a CDP as a strategic imperative for all organizations. That is why I am excited to lead this team in supporting our global clients as they unify their disparate customer data into a sustainable, competitive advantage."

"Karl brings unbelievable talent paired with humility, energy, and vision to power our customers' data initiatives," stated Ohta. "He joins our team, already home to some of the industry's most brilliant thinkers, at a crucial time to help take us to the next level as AI, data privacy, and digital transformation further impact martech. Karl stands out as a proven leader who embraces challenges, knows what's essential for our customers' success, and has the unique ability to drive high-performing teams with an innovation mindset that will foster the continued growth of Treasure Data."

Wirth's appointment comes on the heels of exponential growth for Treasure Data and the signing of some well-known brands including Little Caesars and Cirque du Soleil, indicative of the high demand for improved customer experiences Treasure Data is seeing across the quick service restaurant, travel, hospitality, and leisure industries. In addition, Treasure Data was named Technology of the Year by InfoWorld, a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, and secured a cash infusion of $234 million from Softbank in 2021, the largest funding round ever for a CDP.

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects identities in unified customer profiles, applies privacy, and makes insights and predictions available for Marketing, Service, Sales and Operations to drive personalized engagement and improve customer acquisition, sales, and retention.

Treasure Data is trusted by hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, has won numerous awards, and has been named a strong performer and leader by top analyst firms. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Treasure Data has offices in Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom and France to help leading brands around the world make the connection. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com .

