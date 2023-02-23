CGI named a 2023 Top Workplace in the U.S.

For third year in a row, global IT and business consulting firm celebrated for

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) announced today that it has been recognized as a Top Workplaces USA designation for the third consecutive year based on independently gathered feedback from current CGI employees. The award recognizes CGI for prioritizing a people-centered environment focused on workplace culture, employee benefits and employee satisfaction.

"With over 90,000 consultants and professionals worldwide, nearly 14,000 who are based in the U.S., CGI is here to lead in employee experience. We do so by staying true to who we are: united by a Dream, guided by our ownership culture, and empowered at every level to do our best work and grow our careers," stated Stephanie Mango, President, CGI Federal. "Since our founding over four decades ago, we have built an environment that prioritizes respect, inclusion and belonging so we attract and engage the best talent to deliver on our clients' digitization objectives."

In addition to a strong company culture, this designation recognizes CGI as a leader in the IT industry for providing a comprehensive set of employee benefits. Dedicated to uplifting its members, CGI offers accessible mental health and well-being support through its leading, global Oxygen program in addition to a wide range of employee resource groups that enable an inclusive culture. By doing so, CGI works to realize bold aspirations that benefit all members, clients, partners and communities.

"CGI is a global company of people who are empowered as owners to shape the direction of both their own careers and our company," said Jennifer Hilliard, Vice-President of Human Resources at CGI. "That's why we call our professionals 'members,' as they are both empowered and accountable to be engaged in all aspects of our company."

As a 2023 Top Workplaces USA recipient, CGI was recognized in the large organization category for those with more than 150 employees and operations in multiple markets. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

CGI locations previously recognized in Top Workplaces Regional Awards include the Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Cleveland, Greater Washington D.C and Pittsburgh metropolitan areas.

To learn more about CGI careers and workplace benefits, visit the company's U.S. career site: .

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com .

