XLCS Partners advises Component Sourcing International in sale to CPC

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive advisor to Component Sourcing International (CSI), a portfolio company of Argosy Capital, in its sale to CPC, LLC.

Founded in 1982, CSI is a supply chain-as-a-service provider focused on global sourcing and supply chain management of OEM and aftermarket components for industrials, equipment, construction, and other sectors. After Argosy's purchase of the company in 2011, it assisted CSI with hires in its global sourcing department, upgrading facilities and systems infrastructure, and with sales and marketing improvements and initiatives. The Charlotte, North Carolina, based company will continue to be led by its current management team, many of whom continue as owners.

CPC is a Kansas City, Missouri, based private equity company focused on buying, building, and holding businesses long-term. CSI is the second acquisition for CPC.

"XLCS Partners did an outstanding job in finding a great home for CSI with CPC," said Don Charlton, Partner Argosy Private Equity and former Chairman of CSI. "Anthony Contaldo and his team had an in-depth understanding of CSI's industry and were enthusiastic about its value proposition to OEM's seeking a global sourcing and supply chain solutions partner with over 40 years' experience."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to CSI and the transaction was led by Anthony Contaldo, Partner and Matt Crabtree, Senior Associate. The transaction was completed August 31, 2022.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.

