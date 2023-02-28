Adient announces upsizing and pricing of $500 million of 7.000% senior secured notes due 2028 and $500 million of 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2031

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced the upsize and pricing of private offerings by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adient Global Holdings Ltd, of (i) $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.000% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Secured Notes") and (ii) $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the "Unsecured Notes" and, together with the Secured Notes, the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued at par value. The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased to $1,000 million from the previously announced $850 million.

The Notes offerings are expected to close on March 14, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Adient intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem in part its existing 3.50% senior unsecured notes due 2024 and to prepay a portion of the loans outstanding under its existing term loan credit facility.

The Notes offerings will be made in private transactions in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to redeem Adient's existing 3.50% senior unsecured notes due 2024. The Notes and related note guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state or other jurisdiction's securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction.

About Adient:

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 70,000+ employees in 30 countries, Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Adient has made statements in this document that are forward-looking and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be, deemed "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this document, statements regarding Adient's expectations for its deleveraging activities, the timing, benefits and outcomes of those activities, as well as its future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, capital expenditures or debt levels and plans, objectives, market position, outlook, targets, guidance or goals are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "would", "could," "can," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "predict," "project" or "plan" or terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward- looking statements. Adient cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Adient's control, that could cause Adient's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: the Ukraine conflict and COVID lockdowns in China and their impact on regional and global economies and additional pressure on supply chains and vehicle production, the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on the economy in general, and other risks and uncertainties, the continued financial and operational impacts of and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic on Adient and its customers, suppliers, joint venture partners and other parties, work stoppages, including due to supply chain disruptions and similar events, energy and commodity prices, Adient's ability and timing of customer recoveries for increased input costs, the availability of raw materials and component products (including components required by our customers for the manufacture of vehicles (i.e., semiconductors)), whether deleveraging activities may yield additional value for shareholders at all or on the same or different terms as those described herein, the ability of Adient to execute its turnaround plan, automotive vehicle production levels, mix and schedules, as well as our concentration of exposure to certain automotive manufacturers, the ability of Adient to effectively launch new business at forecast and profitable levels, the ability of Adient to meet debt service requirements, the terms of future financing, the impact of tax reform legislation, uncertainties in U.S. administrative policy regarding trade agreements, tariffs and other international trade relations, general economic and business conditions, the strength of the U.S. or other economies, shifts in market shares among vehicles, vehicle segments or away from vehicles on which Adient has significant content, changes in consumer demand, global climate change and related emphasis on ESG matters by various stakeholders, the ability of Adient to achieve its ESG-related goals, currency exchange rates and cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements, and the ability of Adient to identify, recruit and retain key leadership. A detailed discussion of risks related to Adient's business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Adient's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 22, 2022, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward- looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Adient assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this document.

