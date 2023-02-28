Is there a programming language for the brain? Dandelion Science Corp and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) announce brain research collaboration.

Dandelion's Programmable Therapeutics™ platform is being developed to expand the $105B pharmaceutical brain health industry.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Science Corp, a US-Swiss neurotechnology company, is excited to announce a new neuroscience research collaboration with Professor Dimitri Van De Ville at EPFL in Switzerland. This collaboration will advance Dandelion's technology platform with the latest in neuroimaging systems.

"Most treatments for brain disorders targeting neurochemistry have broad often deleterious effects on neurofunction. At Dandelion, we are developing a platform to program network dynamics in the brain. This has the potential to support drug development within neurology and psychiatry at the data- processing level, leading to precision outcomes and improved neurofunctional effects. We are thrilled to be working with Professor Van De Ville and his team at EPFL," said Adam Hanina, CEO of Dandelion Science Corp.

Van De Ville heads the Medical Image Processing Lab at EPFL and, as a leading neuroscientist, has over two hundred publications in the field. His research focuses on developing and applying cutting-edge neuroimaging methods to study the neural mechanisms underlying brain processes in health and disorder. "With this partnership, we will combine state-of-the-art imaging technology with the latest neuroscientific insights to probe brain function and dysfunction. Mastering the programming language of the brain means learning how to put together basic operations into a consistent program, a real challenge given the complexity of intertwined segregated and integrated information processing."

Dr. Ajay Verma, previously held neuroscience leadership positions at Merck, Novartis and Biogen, and is a scientific advisor to Dandelion. He believes that the allied Dandelion / EPFL team is well equipped to lead the science of neurofunctional therapies. "Technology is starting to offer solutions to neuroscience research that a few years ago were out of our reach. The applications are monumental."

About Dandelion Science Corp

Dandelion is a neurocoding company dedicated to advancing our understanding of the brain through Programmable Therapeutics™. The company's mission, led by a world-class team, is to improve the lives of people affected by brain disorders by combining advanced generative technology solutions with deep science. Dandelion has extensive intellectual property and is the proud recipient of funding from the National Institutes of Health.

About EPFL

The École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), one of the two Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology, is a world-renowned academic research institution known for its leading work in neuroscience and neuro-engineering. The collaboration between Dandelion Science Corp and EPFL will leverage the university's state-of-the-art facilities and expertise to expand the understanding of neurofunctional coding.

