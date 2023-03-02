American Manufacturers Join Together to Solve Crises

ORLANDO, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic and other recent crises illustrate the need for a secure and dependable supply chain. Citizens no longer want the USA to be dependent on foreign governments, and they are demanding domestically produced products. Manufacturers are answering the call with commitments to produce products right here in the USA and they are joining together to serve patriotic consumers through the new, one-stop marketplace, MadeInUSA.com.

Reminding consumers that their dollars are powerful forces for freedom, MadeInUSA.com is mission-driven to strengthen our nation through improving our economic future. Manufacturers may promote goods on the robust new platform that showcases products made in the USA, and consumers can shop knowing their dollars are making a positive difference for America. Online sales account for nearly $800 billion in sales each year, so this is a win for manufacturers, a win for consumers, and a victory for our nation.

The FREE and easy-to-use vendor portal offered by MadeInUSA.com provides US manufacturers a powerful platform to promote products. The manufacturer only needs to upload product images, pricing, and descriptions. MadeInUSA.com offers a drop-ship model, and collects and pays all sales tax and shipping costs, saving manufacturers time and money, and ensuring consumers will have rapid delivery rates.

Manufacturers may list products as "Made in USA", "Made in USA with Domestic and Global Components", or "Assembled in the USA", and businesses may identify as Minority, Women, Veteran, or Small Businesses owned, which allows consumers to search for and decide the businesses they would like to support.

American manufacturers may preview the MadeInUSA.com demo site to see the benefits for producers and consumers. The continually expanding variety of products will be fully available to consumers later this year.

MadeInUSA.com is growing rapidly and welcomes inquiries from investors who share the vision of creating a vibrant marketplace to improve our economy and promote freedom.

Participation on MadeInUSA.com helps to ensure a strong manufacturing base for our nation. A strong America makes for a stronger world. Manufacturers and vendors are invited to join the movement by visiting https://madeinusa.com/vendor to apply.

For other questions contact Sales@MadeInUSA.com.

