Modern Health Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Modern Health earns a spot in the list of the top ten most innovative companies in the workplace sector

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health , a leading global workplace mental health platform, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. Modern Health earned the #7 spot in the Workplace sector.

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. (PRNewsfoto/Modern Health) (PRNewswire)

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"We are honored and grateful to be recognized for our consistent and successful innovation which is positively changing the lives of people across the world. Our mission is to improve the lives of individuals and their communities by offering an inclusive and engaging mental health solution that drives the best outcomes," said Modern Health CEO Alyson Watson. "This recognition is a testament to the work that our incredible team has done to constantly challenge the status quo, reconstruct the concept of employee wellness, and provide sustainable and clinically-validated care which meets the needs and preferences of employees across the world."

An industry study commissioned by Modern Health and conducted by Forrester found that 84% of employers plan to increase or enhance employee mental health benefits to help address the gap in employee wellness care. Modern Health was recognized by Fast Company for developing and implementing a series of innovative and novel initiatives that give employers a platform to deliver on this promise and employees a range of options to improve their mental wellness, including:

Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Serves as Chief Community Health Advocate: In 2022, Modern Health joined forces with four-time Grand Slam winner, Naomi Osaka, to raise awareness and destigmatize mental health care, especially among younger generations and marginalized communities. Osaka partners with Modern Health clinicians, executives and advisors to support the community impact program, Modern Community, with a focus on three main pillars of change: training and empowering underrepresented providers, improving access to evidence-based mental health care, and promoting community mental health and well-being.

Creating New Modalities of Care to Increase Access for People Across the Globe: Modern Health recognizes that stigma and care preferences vary across geographies, ethnicities, and genders. Taking members' unique preferences into account, Modern Health continues to challenge the status quo by providing innovative models of care in addition to therapy – like certified coaches, live group support, and digital content programs. These advancements allow its members to receive access to care quickly and at the right level required to achieve meaningful outcomes. Modern Health has decreased time to care – now less than 1-day average time to first-available session with a coach or therapist across the globe.

Prioritizing Culturally Centered and Globally Accessible Care: Modern Health expanded its provider network to include therapists and certified coaches in over 60 countries who can speak over 50 languages. It also expanded its mobile and web platform (including meditations, and programs) to be accessible in English, French, French Canadian, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish. Modern Health introduced its Clinical & Scientific Advisors and its Global Inclusion Council, two groups of highly accomplished and diverse experts hand-picked to challenge thinking and provide insights and learnings that Modern Health can integrate into its platform to provide world-class culturally centered and clinically robust mental healthcare.

Recognizing the Change Agents Who Have Helped Break Down Barriers: Over the last few years, healthcare providers have put the needs of their patients and clients before their own. To recognize these mental healthcare providers, the company launched the first industry awards program of its kind, Modern Health Heroes. These awards honor mental healthcare providers along with HR professionals who have gone above and beyond to support the mental health and general well-being of the communities they serve, including patients and employees. The awards program saw success in its inaugural year, honoring individuals who strongly advocate for mental health services in their professional circles.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

