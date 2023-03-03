Study.com Named As One of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

The prestigious annual list recognizes Study.com for its mission-driven brand, products, and initiatives

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com, a leading online education platform, has been named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. Study.com ranked #4 in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category , highlighting its mission-driven brand, products, and initiatives that increase access to education for underserved learners and educators. Study.com is the only award recipient in the category whose product is the impact.

Study.com helps over 30 million learners and educators every month achieve their breakthrough moments at every stage of the learning journey. Study.com is used in more than 10,000 districts across the nation. The core of Study.com's ability to deliver social impact is rooted in its products –– from concept to design and implementation.

All of Study.com's products, which span K-12, higher education, high-dosage tutoring, and professional test preparation, are designed with the understanding that all learners learn differently. The learning platform is built on the critical need for diverse learning modalities to support all learners in achieving their educational goals.

"I am honored that Study.com has been recognized by Fast Company for delivering exceptional impact through our products," said Adrián Ridner, co-founder and CEO of Study.com. "We believe that education is the ultimate equalizer, and our team works hard every day to make education accessible and open the door to the life-changing impact of education for all learners."

Donating over $27M to date, Study.com's evidence-based social impact initiatives provide access to education for underserved learners. In 2022, in an effort to combat the teacher shortage nationwide, the company launched Keys to the Classroom , a program that seeks to bolster and diversify the educator pipeline. Through the initiative, Study.com partners with school districts, colleges and universities, and education nonprofits to access Study.com's world-class test preparation adaptive curriculum –– so aspiring teachers can prepare and get certified on their first attempt. The Keys to the Classroom initiative was specifically highlighted by Fast Company for its innovative approach.

"We're so proud of the recognition of Study.com's Keys to the Classroom program, which aims to place more diverse educators into America's classrooms," said Dana Bryson, senior vice president of social impact at Study.com. "By partnering with these innovative and forward-thinking programs, our goal is to remove barriers and bolster the national educator workforce to be comprised of teachers from diverse backgrounds and experiences, ultimately improving student outcomes and success."

In just one year, Keys to the Classroom has scaled to 20 states with thousands of aspiring teacher candidates enrolled, including 60% as first-generation college students and 50% as people of color. Current partners include some of the nation's largest school districts, departments of education, and education nonprofits, such as Clark County School District, The West Virginia Department of Education, TNTP, and Tennessee Department of Education.

In addition to the Keys to the Classroom program, Study.com leverages its platform to help non-traditional students graduate from college debt-free. Its College Accelerator, which has saved students over $280 million in tuition, has enabled the company to implement other social impact initiatives, including the Working Scholars® program, which offers debt-free bachelor's degrees at no cost to working adults.

One of the year's most highly anticipated editorial efforts, Fast Company's annual World's Most Innovative Companies list honors businesses that are making the most significant impact on their industries and culture. The list spotlights companies of varying sizes, industries, and economic sectors that represent the future of innovation. Fast Company's editors and reporters sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe and evaluated nominations across 54 sectors and regions.

See the full 2023 World's Most Innovative Companies: Corporate Social Responsibility list at https://www.fastcompany.com/90846914/most-innovative-companies-corporate-social-responsibility-2023 .

Study.com helps over 30 million learners and educators to meet their academic and professional goals through K12 curriculum, college courses, tutoring and test preparation. Used in over 10,000 school districts across the nation, Study.com is recognized by Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com is named on the 2022 and 2023 GSV 150, a list of the world's most transformative private companies in education. The company has donated over $27 million across social impact programs committed to the mission of Making Education Accessible. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

