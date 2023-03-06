BACARDĺ® RUM APPOINTS ROBERTO RAMIREZ LAVERDE AS GLOBAL SVP

Roberto returns to Bacardi to lead the world's most awarded rum

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most awarded rum welcomes back Roberto Ramirez Laverde as Global SVP, BACARDĺ® rum, effective immediately. Roberto takes on an open role following the promotion of Ned Duggan to Global Chief Marketing Officer of Bacardi and President of Bacardi Global Brands Limited. Roberto reports to Ned and joins the Marketing Leadership Team. He will be based in Bermuda, pending authorization by the Bermuda Department of Immigration.

During his previous tenure at Bacardi from 2013-2019, Roberto contributed to building the premiumization strategy for the company's aged BACARDĺ rums and FACUNDO rum collection. He contributed to launching the iconic rum brand's portfolio of premium, aged rums and building the architecture that continues to define the premium rum category. Earlier in his Bacardi career he led the Rums Category for Latin America and Caribbean Region, originally joining Bacardi in 2013 as Marketing Director for Mexico. There he supported brands across the portfolio including BACARDĺ rum, GREY GOOSE® Vodka, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, DEWAR'S® Scotch Whiskey and PATRÓN® Tequila.

"In addition to being a brilliant marketer, Roberto understands the value of consumer mindsets, and equally important, he gets Bacardi," says Ned Duggan. "He knows our people, our culture and brings a strong track record of collaborating that is key to continue unlocking even greater growth for the brand across the globe."

Roberto rejoins the brand from Mastercard in Latin America and the Caribbean where he served as Senior Vice President Marketing and Communications for the last four years.

"I am thrilled to be back at Bacardi and to work with the incredibly talented team who has been building and leading the brand. Together, I know we will build Bacardi's next great story," said Roberto.

Originally from Mexico, Roberto is fluent in Spanish, a father of four girls and a multi-awarded marketer, including "1 of the 10 most Effective Marketers in Latin America" and most recently, "Best Regional Marketer in Latin America" by Adlatina, an AdAge partner.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. www.BACARDÍ.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

