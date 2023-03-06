Celink Receives HousingWire's 2023 Tech100 Mortgage Award

LANSING, Mich., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celink, the nation's leading reverse mortgage subservicer, has received HousingWire's Tech100 Mortgage Award for its innovative technology platform and secure online borrower portal.

The Tech100 Mortgage Award recognizes companies that are revolutionizing the mortgage industry across all functions including origination, closing, secondary marketing, and servicing.

HousingWire highlighted Celink's focus on developing ground-breaking solutions for senior borrowers: "Celink has an intentional focus on delivering intuitive and powerful borrower-facing technology targeted to meet the specific needs of seniors. The (borrower) portal's self-service features have been designed with a senior audience in mind. Its intuitive layout, comfortable fonts, less cluttered pages, and explanation videos drive acceptance by seniors."

"We are extremely proud of this national recognition by HousingWire for the ongoing investments we've made into technology, which directly help our reverse mortgage clients and their borrowers, says Marion McDougall, Celink's CEO. "Celink's technology powers the industry's most unique mortgage product – reverse mortgages. Specifically, our borrower portal offers seniors 24/7 secure access to their loan information. It provides them with self-service options, such as the ability to draw funds or utilize eSign capabilities to empower seniors to seamlessly complete tasks that previously required manual intervention."

About Celink

Celink is the nation's leading subservicer of reverse mortgages for almost two decades and is the subservicer of choice for the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders. With operations in both Austin, TX and Lansing, MI, Celink is a Ginnie Mae-approved Participation Agent and Subcontract Servicer for the HMBS program, a DBRS Morningstar approved servicer, as well as a Moody's approved servicer of reverse mortgages ("SQ2" rating). Celink utilizes an innovative servicing platform, ReverseServ Elite, which is fully scalable and supports numerous proprietary reverse mortgage products in addition to the HUD HECM program. For more information, visit www.celink.com.

