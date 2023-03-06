Gaimin Gladiators' DOTA2 Wins first ever DPC Major to be held in South America!

ZUG, Switzerland, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gaimin Gladiators' DOTA2 (www.gaimingladiators.gg) team have won the DPC Lima Major, with a resounding 3-0 win over Team Liquid, winning the first DPC Major to be held in South America.

Progressing through the Upper Bracket of the tournament without losing a single game, Gaimin Gladiators' was still the under-dog, having never played in a final before and playing one of the highest ranked teams in competition. The Gaimin Gladiators team achieved this win in one of the quickest ever times for a final resoundingly beating Team Liquid to lift the first Major trophy of the season.

This success is even more significant for Gaimin Gladiators. The DOTA2 team was only formed at the start of 2022, and quickly achieved success qualifying for TI 11 in Singapore last October. Following a change to the roster in 2023, Quinn joined as a player and CY was appointed coach. This change in coaching style, combined with the roster change rejuvenated the team and saw them progress through to the Lima Major, the first Major of the 2023 DOTA Pro Circuit season and the first to be held in South America.

Martin Speight, CEO of GAIMIN (www.Gaimin.gg) parent company of Gaimin Gladiators stated,"Our involvement in esports and Gaimin Gladiators is fully justified by this win. The players have achieved considerable success in a short space of time, and far quicker than we anticipated. I am delighted they are part of the GAIMIN business representing GAIMIN in the esports arena and to their followers. We look forward to their qualification for the upcoming Berlin and Bali Majors later this year, and their qualification for TI later."

Joseph Turner, General Manager for Gaimin Gladiators stated, "I am delighted for this team and their success. They worked hard last year to reach TI and following the roster and coaching changes, we fully expected them to do well in the Lima Major. Winning the competition was the icing on the cake! I am delighted for the team, the support staff with them in Lima, the support back home and the unwavering support of our sponsors!"

Martin added, "Prior to the Lima Major, GAIMIN launched a range of limited collectable digital assets to commemorate participation by the team at the Lima Major. With this win, these will become very much more collectable and sought after. There are still some available and they can be claimed by downloading the GAIMIN app from www.gaimin.gg"

GAIMIN's PC-based platform passively rewards gamers for monetizing through gaimin.cloud (www.gaimin.cloud) by allowing their devices to participate in the GAIMIN's monetizing network. As part of GAIMIN's philosophy of "No gamer left behind" GAIMIN's app provides rewards for those users who do not fully benefit from higher-performance based monetization. With GAIMIN's achievements program, a DOTA2 follower can claim these limited edition NFTs just by downloading and running the app.

About Gaimin Gladiators

Gaimin Gladiators (www.gaimingladiators.gg) were formed from the OCG Esports Club; a Canadian Esports organisation established in 2019 by brothers Nick and Alex Cuccovillo and Shawn Porter. Their aim was to conquer their chosen esports and since 2019 they have achieved significant success winning major events such as Dreamhack Canada for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and successfully competing in the highest pro-amateur league in North America.

The OCG philosophy fully aligned with the GAIMIN principle of "No Gamer Left Behind" and made OCG the perfect fit for GAIMIN. Based on their gaming successes and principles, OCG is now part of GAIMIN and rebranded as Gaimin Gladiators.

Gaimin Gladiators will represent GAIMIN in the global esports arena and build on their past successes and growth by participating in current and new esports verticals. Gaimin Gladiators' roster currently comprises teams competing in DOTA 2, APEX Legends, Rocket League, PUBG Mobile and The Harvest.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

