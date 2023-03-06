International Superstar and Business Mogul Flo Rida Embarks Upon a New Journey with his new company JettSet1 Enterprises

MIAMI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After recently winning his $82 million lawsuit against Celsius energy drinks, Flo Rida embarks on a mission to continue his lifelong pursuit of evolving innovation, alongside his JettSet1 Enterprises Co-Founders, George Tabi, M.D. and Erik Hicks. JettSet1 is an enterprise with vast interests and partnerships across various industries spanning from biotech, health & wellness, and beverage to real estate development, film, and television, just to name a few. Moreover, JettSet1 is slated to announce and launch a myriad of cutting-edge technologies and products later this year.

Flo Rida (PRNewswire)

JettSet1 recently partnered with Sanare Bioscience, a company that developed a new patented investigational drug which will relieve patients from cannabis intoxication. JettSet1 also plans to introduce a new energy drink, which was conceptualized and formulated by Dr. Tabi in conjunction with Flo Rida and Hicks. JettSet1 energy drink will be organically and naturally sourced, with the special formula and ingredients blended by their business partners at Dolce Foglia, a flavoring company lead by the legendary flavorist Mr. Ed Vanderloo who previously worked for companies, amongst others, such as PepsiCo, Pfizer, Sanofi Bio Industries, and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF).

Flo Rida was quoted as saying, "We have a very gifted and dedicated team that is committed to quality assurance. It's great to continue to work with my friends and business partners at JettSet1, David J. Kovacs, Dr. Carr Bettis, Lionel "Elbee" Bussey, and Lori Trigg, Esq., who will help guide the ship globally as we delve into our various ventures."

Dr. Tabi added, "Flo is an absolute visionary and it's been a true honor to be his longtime doctor and business partner, and as I reflect back to when we first launched JetSetter Nutrition as a multivitamin company, we knew we wanted to expand our horizons from day one. This undertaking provides us with a platform, not just for health and wellness, but allows us to further our creativity in areas of business that reflects our overall vision. With that being said, I'm elated to continue the journey with Flo and the rest of our resplendent team."

David J Kovacs concluded, "We've previously had great success together… but more importantly we've stayed synergistically aligned on our collective goals, and our new company is a culmination of that."

