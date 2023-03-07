HearingLoss.com delivers credible hearing health information to consumers.

VANCOUVER, Wash. , March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two big names in hearing health care have joined forces to launch HearingLoss.com , a website that combines patient education, an online hearing screener, and a national directory of high-quality professionals who can diagnose and treat hearing loss, which affects an estimated 48 million people in the United States.

The partnership features Audigy , which offers business management services to hundreds of hearing care practices across North America, and Dr. Cliff Olson , a popular Audiology influencer. Olson's YouTube channel, @DrCliffAuD, has over 260,000 subscribers and features more than 800 videos about hearing loss and hearing treatment with over 42 million views, making him the most visible hearing care expert in the U.S. He also leads the HearingUp network, which connects patients with hearing care providers that follow audiologic best practices.

Mason Walker, chief executive officer of Audigy, said last year's U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision to allow the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, as well the rise of hearing benefit management companies, big-box retail hearing care, and direct-to-consumer advertising by hearing aid manufacturers has raised awareness of hearing loss.

"With the rise in awareness also comes a lot of competing voices and sources of information," Walker said. "Audigy teamed up with Dr. Cliff to produce credible information and send people to the best professionals. Our goal is to build HearingLoss.com into the WebMD for hearing care – a site the public and professionals trust."

Hearing loss is a common, but often undiagnosed or untreated, medical condition. According to the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA):

48 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss

22 million Americans, or 22 percent, are exposed to hazardous noise levels at work

2.7 million military veterans are either being treated for hearing problems or are receiving disability compensation for service-related hearing disabilities

13 percent of kids between ages 6 and 19 have hearing loss as a result of listening to loud music, particularly through earbuds or headphones

Hearing aid adoption rates have significantly increased in the last 30 years. However, only one in five people who would benefit from a hearing aid use one, according to the HLAA.

HearingLoss.com unites hundreds of hearing care professionals across the country who are dedicated to putting patients first. Experts created and approved a growing library of information and resources. Every practice listed on the site, whether it's an independent audiology clinic, ENT, or health system, either has professionals that meet the quality standards for audiologic best practices through Dr. Olson's HearingUp Network or engages in patient experience training, support, and education with Audigy, which offers business management services to hundreds of hearing care practices across North America.

The new website features:

Content created and approved by experts across the country that explains how hearing works and the signs, causes, and types of hearing loss. The site also includes a tips blog, informational videos, and data on the importance of hearing health.

Guided Hearing Experience , a free online hearing screener that only requires a quiet place and a set of headphones. Results are instant. They can help consumers determine whether they may have hearing loss – and give providers information they can use to offer help right in the first patient visit. The, a free online hearing screener that only requires a quiet place and a set of headphones. Results are instant. They can help consumers determine whether they may have hearing loss – and give providers information they can use to offer help right in the first patient visit.

A comprehensive national directory of high-quality hearing care professionals, searchable by zip code. HearingLoss.com includes hundreds of providers across North America and allows consumers to request an appointment with a local expert right from the site.

In addition, HearingLoss.com is now offering its providers an industry-first certification that combines audiologic best practices and exceptional patient care standards. Certified professionals will earn special designation on HearingLoss.com, connecting patients to quality providers. Best practices set by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and the American Academy of Audiology are the foundation for the certification, along with Audigy's 19 years of practice management expertise creating exceptional experiences for patients. Together, these audiologic and business best practices help patients by improving their outcomes and increasing their satisfaction.

Olson says HearingLoss.com will be a powerful tool for consumers.

"What I've learned from social media is that patients are highly motivated by quality," Olson said. "When it comes to their health, they want to know what works and what quality care looks like and feels like. They want trustworthy information. Hearing care can be confusing – and HearingLoss.com is there to cut through the clutter with expert advice and assistance."

About Audigy — Audigy is the industry's premier management group for hearing care practices, ENT practices, and health systems, focused on helping providers deliver superior patient care. With expertise in finance, marketing, human resources, operations, and professional development, Audigy helps providers deliver an exceptional patient experience while also supporting practice performance. Learn more at www.audigy.com.

About Dr. Cliff AuD — Dr. Cliff is a leading consumer advocate for the hard of hearing community. Over the past five years, through his YouTube channel, and other social media platforms, he has garnered the largest consumer following in the industry. His mission is to help consumers understand the value of high-quality professional hearing care, so they can achieve the best outcomes possible with hearing treatment. In addition to his informational videos, he started the HearingUp Provider Network, a vetted group of hearing care professionals, so he can confidently recommend patients to a provider who follows audiologic best practices.

About GN — GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. Inspired by people and driven by innovation, we deliver technology that enhances the senses of hearing and sight. We help people with hearing loss overcome real-life challenges, improve communication and collaboration for businesses, and provide great experiences for audio and gaming enthusiasts. GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in our history – bringing people closer to what is important to them. We market our solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter.

