REBEL MINING COMPANY SOLIDIFIES FOOTHOLD AS INDUSTRY LEADER IN DIGITAL CURRENCY COLOCATION SPACE WITH NEW HIRES

RMC secures digital currency mining industry leader Neil Galloway as new COO and increases sales team with two industry veterans.

JACKSON, Wyo., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Mining Company (RMC), an industry- leading operator of Blockchain and High-Performance Computing Data Centers, announced today the hiring of three highly experienced industry professionals. Neil Galloway, a seasoned leader in cryptocurrency mining, now serves RMC as Chief Operating Officer, replacing Mason LeGrange as LeGrange steps into a new position at RMC's parent company Pangaea General Management (PGM). The addition of Tyler Abad and Max Niederluecke as Senior Account Executives, also strengthen RMC's place as a premier US-based data center operator.

Rebel Mining Company recently secured three mining industry veterans. Pictured, from left: Max Niederluecke, Senior Account Executive; Neil Galloway, Chief Operating Officer and Tyler Abad, Senior Account Executive. As it continues to expand, Rebel Mining Company's focus is to further deepen its core competencies to serve large-scale operators as well as high-net-worth family offices within the mining industry. (PRNewswire)

"Neil is arguably the single most capable, experienced operator in the space, and we are excited to have him running the operations at RMC. Under his command, we can all rest assured that there are adults in the room making sure things get done correctly and on schedule, something this industry needs more of." Said Thomas Guel of PGM.

Neil Galloway, a true industry veteran, has been operating in digital currency mining since 2013. Having operated nearly every ASIC model since, Neil rapidly accelerated his way through the mining industry, working with industry leaders and operating some of the largest sites in this space. As a well-respected professional within the large-scale mining industry, his move to RMC signals the company's momentum and exciting trajectory.

"Rebel Mining Company understands the value in the underlying infrastructure that powers the Bitcoin network," explains Neil. "Owning every aspect of the infrastructure gives us a great amount of control over the operational quality we can provide miners. I'm confident in our ability, and I'm excited to deploy hash power with such a capable and skilled team."

RMC's new sales team hires will further deepen Rebel's ability to provide top-level consultation and service to every RMC client. Tyler Abad, an experienced mining operator in his own right, is uniquely positioned to assist potential and current customers. His work in the legal, government, financial and technical sectors provide him with a broader understanding of customer needs, creating a significantly higher level of support. Max Niederluecke is a seasoned industry expert that has successfully onboarded over 500 megawatts worth of commercial colocation contracts. Having navigated some of the largest deals in this space, Max is uniquely positioned to provide seamless support for even the most complicated deals.

As it continues to expand resources, RMC's focus is to further deepen its core competencies to serve large-scale operators as well as high-net-worth family offices within the mining industry.

Rebel Mining Company (RMC) is a US-based operation strategically developed to support the rapidly growing Blockchain and High-Performance Computing (HPC) industry through power infrastructure, co-location sites, and network solutions that can support and propel any project through this hyper-growth field.

