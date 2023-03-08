1WorldSync Strengthens E-Commerce Analytics Capabilities with Acquisition of Webáta

Webáta's e-commerce analytics technology helps clients identify their "next best action" in areas critical to sales growth at top online stores and marketplaces.

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced the acquisition of Webáta, an e-commerce technology and analytics company that helps clients unlock sales growth through key areas like keywords and rankings, Product Detail Page (PDP) content scores, store-level item publishing and in-stock compliance, and store-level competitive intelligence.

"Webáta's technology, applied to our expansive customer base of over 14,000 brands and retailers, creates substantial opportunities to deliver greater value to customers," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync, a company backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures. "The data-driven insights from Webáta empower educated decisions that grow sales, making it a true competitive advantage for our brand customers."

Through proprietary data and technology, Webáta improves a brand's presence in retail e-commerce stores like Walmart. Customers receive a unique suite of services and reporting, including SEO keyword winnability, store-level pricing analysis, content quality measurement, and real-time out-of-stock (OOS) insights—all of which informs the next best action to improve sales performance.

"1WorldSync has long been the industry leader in omnichannel product content creation, delivery and management," said Gabe Wight, co-founder and CEO of Webáta. "I couldn't be more excited to join their team and pursue our mutual vision of delivering a holistic e-commerce analytics experience, allowing our brand partners to grow faster with actionable, easy-to-access insights."

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync® is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare, and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001.

About Webáta

Webáta's proprietary technology, data and processes help brands identify growth drivers for retail e-commerce websites like walmart.com and target.com. Webáta's data-driven insights grow sales for brands by prioritizing the highest impact actions from product presentation, keywords and rankings, and store-level competitive intelligence.

