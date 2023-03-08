Bilt Rewards Teams Up with Lyft: Bilt Members and Cardholders Can Now Earn Up to 5x Bilt Points On Rideshare Trips Booked Through the Lyft App

Bilt Rewards Teams Up with Lyft: Bilt Members and Cardholders Can Now Earn Up to 5x Bilt Points On Rideshare Trips Booked Through the Lyft App

The New Partnership Expands Bilt's Loyalty Benefits on Everyday Expenses for Renters and Cardholders Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilt Rewards , the leading loyalty program for renters, and Lyft , one of the largest transportation networks in the U.S. and Canada, today announce a partnership that will enable Bilt members to start earning accelerated Bilt Points when booking rides through the Lyft app. This marks a new way for Bilt loyalty members and Bilt Mastercard® cardholders to earn additional Bilt Points on their everyday expenses.

Bilt Rewards is the first loyalty program and co-brand credit card for renters, enabling the country’s 109 million renters to finally earn points on their largest monthly expense with no fees. (PRNewsfoto/Kairos HQ) (PRNewswire)

Starting today, Bilt loyalty members and Bilt Mastercard cardholders can now earn Bilt Points on their Lyft rides. Since its launch in 2012, Lyft has been at the forefront of transportation-as-a-service and has changed the way people think about and value access to a reliable transportation network. Now with the ability to earn extra Bilt Points, Bilt Rewards and Lyft are making your next ride even more rewarding.

"Bilt is focused on rewarding people on their biggest life expenses, like rent," says Bilt Rewards Founder and CEO Ankur Jain. "Through our partnership with Lyft, we can now take transportation, another major everyday cost for our members, and turn that into a rewarding experience that gets members a step closer to booking their next vacation, workout class, or even putting a down payment on a home. We're excited to unlock this benefit for Bilt members."

To start earning up to 5x Bilt Points on Lyft rides, Bilt members and cardholders can link their Bilt Rewards and Lyft accounts directly in the Bilt Rewards app. Once linked, members will enjoy:

2X POINTS FOR LOYALTY MEMBERS: Earn 2x Bilt Points on Lyft rideshare when you link your Bilt Rewards and Lyft accounts.

UP TO 5X POINTS WHEN YOU USE YOUR BILT MASTERCARD: Earn 5x Bilt Points once you've linked your Bilt and Lyft accounts, set Bilt as the active loyalty rewards partner, and use your Bilt Mastercard to pay for Lyft rideshare.

"Partnering with Bilt Rewards gives us the opportunity to elevate the transportation experience for members, by giving them a chance to earn additional points every time they complete a ride through the Lyft app," said Zach Greenberger, Chief Business Officer at Lyft. "Strategic partnerships like this give riders even more reasons to choose Lyft for their transportation needs, offering them the best value for their money and more ways to earn and maximize their rewards."

Launched in June 2021, Bilt Rewards is the premiere loyalty program for renters that enables the country's 109 million+ renters to earn Bilt Points on their largest monthly expenses with no fees. The free Bilt Rewards loyalty program is available to renters living within the Bilt Rewards Alliance, a network of more than 2.5 million rental units nationwide, or by using the Bilt Mastercard issued by Wells Fargo, the first credit card that can be used to pay rent with no transaction fees at any rental unit in the U.S.

Bilt Rewards boasts one of the top loyalty programs available, and was recently named the most valuable rewards currency of 2022 by BankRate. Bilt Points can be used to travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners, book fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios, shop on Amazon.com or purchase limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection, plus can be redeemed for credits towards rent, or applied towards a future down payment on a home.

Find more information on how riders can earn rewards with every Lyft ride here . To start earning Bilt Points, download the Bilt Rewards app and create your free account today. See full terms and conditions here .

ABOUT BILT REWARDS

Bilt Rewards is the first-of-its-kind loyalty program that allows renters to earn Bilt Points on rent with no transaction fees and builds a path towards homeownership. Through a partnership with the country's largest owners including AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Related, Starwood Capital Group and more, Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than 2.5 million units across the country to earn Bilt Points just by paying rent.

Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to 12 loyalty programs allowing members to travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners. Members can also book travel through the Bilt Travel Portal powered by Expedia; book fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7; shop limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection; shop on Amazon.com; or redeem Bilt Points for credits towards rent or even towards a down payment on a future home.

Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard issued by Wells Fargo - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent and earn Bilt Points with no transaction fees. For more information, visit BiltRewards.com.

ABOUT LYFT

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals, transit and vehicle services all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

CONTACT

Bilt Rewards

Lauren Doyle

Lauren@BiltCard.com

Lyft Press

press@lyft.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bilt Rewards