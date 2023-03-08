Freehand by InVision reinvents Visual Collaboration with the Intelligent Canvas

By adding unprecedented intelligence and automation to the canvas, Freehand enables seamless project planning, task management and team building across the organization, and reduces its price to half that of comparable tools

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Freehand by InVision, the visual collaboration platform built and priced for entire organizations, today announces the open beta release of the Intelligent Canvas. Powered by Smart Workflows and Objects, the Intelligent Canvas helps cross-functional teams unlock productivity by adding never-before-seen automation to the canvas — saving teams valuable time on every task they do.

"With today's release, Freehand by InVision is greatly expanding how we think about the visual collaboration space and making it a mission critical component for full organizations," says Jeff Chow, CEO of InVision. "With our award winning visual collaboration solution, organization-wide inclusive pricing model, and the Intelligent Canvas that enhances common workflows in a real-time multiplayer visual dynamic — cross-functional teams are now enabled to do their best work, together."

While it's widely understood that cross-functional work is critical for business success, teams often lack the right tooling to be able to work quickly and effectively together. In a recent InVision survey, when asked to name the most important feature in a collaboration tool, 58% of respondents said that the tool should be accessible to all. With many teams working in specialized tools that contain key pieces of structured data, it becomes difficult to ideate quickly because the tools lack places to foster creativity and collaboration in real time. In this way specialized tools become a barrier to accessing critical business information.

Recently rated easiest to use by G2, Freehand's real-time multiplayer whiteboard, central hub for projects, and pre-built templates give teams a place to come together to ideate, iterate and create alignment. And unlike other leading Visual Collaboration platforms like Miro or Mural that are priced like specialized tools, Freehand is now available at half the price with simple flat-rate and ELA options, just like the videoconferencing and chat tools that teams use every day such as Zoom or Slack.

Now with the Intelligent Canvas, Smart Workflows provide a deeper level of interaction on the canvas enabling better meetings, faster decisions, and visualized task management. To power this, rather than using ordinary objects on the canvas like every other online whiteboard, Freehand's Smart Objects interact with other objects to deliver intelligence and automation, along with intuitive drag-and-drop UX, to all the work that teams do.

Freehand also now features much deeper bidirectional integrations to bring in data sources from outside the canvas. These integrations combined with intelligent interactions between objects, enable users to connect and transform data visually for real-time analysis, all while keeping in sync with specialized tools. Freehand's bidirectional integration with Jira is available to all users today, with Azure DevOps, Trello and Asana coming soon.

The first use case of Smart Workflows available to all users is Task Management. Beginning today, with Smart Workflows cross-functional teams will be able to:

Easily turn brainstorms into actions by converting items into tasks

Quickly assign tasks through intuitive visual cues and multiple layouts

Automatically sync to their systems of record such as Jira as they make changes on the Freehand canvas

…and much more!

About Freehand by InVision

Freehand by InVision, is a collaborative canvas that makes work more connected, creative, inclusive, and impactful. As the only Visual Collaboration platform inclusively designed and priced for the entire organization, Freehand has everything your team needs to bring together people, tools, and work. Learn more at freehandapp.com.

