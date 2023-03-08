IPSY Appoints Ash K Holm, Makeup Artist to the Stars, as the Brand's Chief Makeup Artist

The Celebrity Makeup Artist Will Act as the IPSY In-House Beauty Expert for the Spring '23 Season

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, the most prominent beauty membership in the world, announced today the appointment of Ash K Holm as the brand's Chief Makeup Artist for Spring 2023. The celebrity makeup artist with 1M+ Instagram and 200K TikTok followers, who's behind the iconic looks of Hollywood's most famous A-listers, will serve as IPSY's in-house makeup mentor and expert on all things beauty for the upcoming spring season.

"Experimenting with makeup is one of the truest forms of self-expression, something both IPSY and I are passionate about," Holm said. "I couldn't be more excited to work with the brand to inspire the IPSY community to be their most authentic, unique, beautiful selves, and share my methods and must-have products with so many beauty enthusiasts.''

As part of the recent announcement of IPSY and BoxyCharm coming together to create the ultimate beauty membership, IPSY wanted to continue leveraging the Chief Makeup Artist program BoxyCharm initiated in Fall 2022, where Donni Davy , founder of HALF MAGIC and Head Makeup Artist for HBO's Euphoria , was the first CMUA. Now Ash will serve as the second in-house beauty expert to curate looks for members, answer the most pressing beauty questions, and share top-secret tips, techniques, and trends.

"We've had the pleasure of working with Ash since Glam Bag x Khloé Kardashian, a collection of the most coveted products in beauty curated by the The Kardashians co-star and GOOD AMERICAN Co-founder, back in 2021. The IPSY community loved Ash's content, so we knew she would be the perfect fit for our souped-up CMUA program," Tina Shim, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at IPSY, said. "Ash is an incredible talent with next-level industry experience and an amazing ability to bestow confidence through makeup looks that enhance your natural beauty. We are thrilled that Ash's expertise is now available to IPSY and BoxyCharm's combined 20M+ community!"

The expanded Chief Makeup Artist program adds another layer to IPSY's industry-interrupting beauty membership, further establishing their credibility as a destination for beauty inspiration and trends. By offering unparalleled access to a renowned and respected celebrity makeup artist, IPSY hopes to empower members with professional expertise and skills, further advancing the brand's mission to democratize the world of beauty.

From curating monthly product picks to creating tutorial-style content of her signature looks, including just-woke-up-like-this contouring and how to sculpt your way to seriously snatched skin and eyes, Ash will exclusively share professional tips and tricks with IPSY members. To learn more about the partnership, visit ipsy.com/cmua.

About IPSY

IPSY is the largest beauty membership in the world, home to sample-size beauty subscription Glam Bag, full-size beauty subscription BoxyCharm, celeb-curated collection Icon Box, and clean, sustainable personal care subscription Refreshments. IPSY delivers a customized experience for each of its subscriptions leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. IPSY boasts an avid beauty community of 20 million fans and 200 million product reviews.

About Ash K Holm

Ash K Holm is a Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist. Her ability to create glamorous looks and glowing skin have made her a favorite with clients such as Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Camila Cabello, and Jennifer Lopez.

