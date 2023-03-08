Venbrook Strengthens Management Team, Promotes Brenda Sherman To Executive Vice President Of Business Development And Strategic Alliances

Tenured executive will lead growth strategies across all platforms, build new partnerships, programs and products, increase distribution into additional markets

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") , one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., today announced the promotion of Brenda Sherman as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances.

A Venbrook executive since 2015, Sherman brings more than 30 years of industry experience across both the carrier and program administration sides. In the newly created role, she will leverage her underwriting expertise and Venbrook's program platform to ramp up business development initiatives and work with agency partners to source alternative distribution channels. Alongside company executives, Sherman will establish company-wide practices to drive expansion with an emphasis on utilizing data analytics to deliver innovative solutions for clients.

Prior to joining Venbrook, Sherman held roles at AIG, Tokio Marine, Liberty Mutual, and others. She continues to be based in Southern California.

"I am honored and excited to join Venbrook's management team," said Sherman. "Jason has built a unique business in the insurance industry with an entrepreneurial ethos internally, while still managing to deliver the crucial products and programs our clients need to manage risk. I am eager to help take the company to the next level."

"Brenda is a valuable part of the Venbrook family and has a deep and unique understanding of our business model," said Jason D. Turner, Venbrook founder and CEO. "She has been especially instrumental in leading our Cardigan program strategies and is an ideal choice to give us additional bench strength in our efforts to deliver the most effective risk strategies for all of our clients."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists' partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

