Leopard Imaging Announces Intelligent Embedded Solutions Collaborating with Intel

FREMONT, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in intelligent embedded camera design and manufacturing launched its new state-of-the-art camera LI-ADL-ADP-IMX415-MIPI-081H based on Intel Atom processors x7000E Series, Intel Core i3 processors and Intel Processors N-Series..

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solutions with its experienced engineering teams, high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both "Made in U.S.A" and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry.

Powered by Intel processors, Leopard Imaging has designed, manufactured cameras, developed camera driver software, and provided image tuning for global customers in robotics, edge AI, industrial machine vision, and autonomous machines applications.

Intel Atom processors x7000E Series and Intel Core i3 processors [CD17] break new ground for x86 processors in the 6W to 15W base processor power range. Built with the same Efficient-cores and Intel UHD Graphics as 12th Gen Intel Core processors, the series supports Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 2 (Intel AVX2) and Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) for accelerated deep learning inference and media processing.

"We are very excited collaborating with Intel," said Bill Pu, president and co-founder of Leopard Imaging. "We are looking forward to meeting our partners and more high technology companies who are seeking advanced image solutions at Embedded World 2023."

The Leopard Imaging U.S. and European team will be at Embedded World March 14 - 16 at Nuremberg Convention Center in Nuremberg, Germany. Please reach out for meetings at the event.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. A partner of Intel, an elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for the most established organizations. Company Mission: Intelligent Vision for a Better World. Company Vision: To Be the World Leader in Intelligent Vision.

