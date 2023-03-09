Nomtek Collaborates with Qualcomm to Bring Next-Level Augmented Reality Workflows to Creative Professionals

WROCLAW ,Poland, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile and XR product studio Nomtek is excited to announce the release of an immersive augmented reality workspace based on Figma and made in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. as part of the Snapdragon Spaces Pathfinder Program.

Using Snapdragon Spaces, Nomtek developed StickiesXR, a Figma prototype that transforms the traditional 2D workflow into an extended reality experience. Using the features of the Snapdragon Spaces SDK, StickiesXR adapts to the user's environment and creates an immersive work session. StickiesXR is currently compatible with Lenovo Think Reality A3 and Meta Quest Pro.

"Innovation isn't only about creating new technologies — it's also about blending them together in non-obvious ways to leverage synergy. Having access to such an amazing tool as Figma, we didn't even consider building a new tool. Figma provides a great SDK for all creators, designers and developers alike. Integration with Figma gives StickiesXR a chance to reach a wider audience who can use it to boost their creativity," says Łukasz Kincel, Head of Innovation at Nomtek.

The Pathfinder Program collaboratively explores the Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform to bring next-level augmented reality solutions to the masses. The SDK can be used with Unity or Unreal Engine, and currently features Positional Tracking, Plane Detection, Local Anchors, and Image Recognition, and Tracking, with more features rolled out regularly. These features enable developers to anchor graphics to horizontal and vertical surfaces, making AR experiences realistic and responsive.

Qualcomm Technologies is edging to the forefront of the AR evolution. The company provides over 14 years of XR research and has been heavily involved in the development of its proprietary augmented reality technology in recent years. Qualcomm Technologies also established a Snapdragon Metaverse Fund of up to $100M. Through extensive and collaborative research efforts such as the Pathfinder Program, the company pairs wireless connectivity, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality to create sharable immersive experiences.

"We recognize great potential in the use of XR technologies for creative work. To maximize this potential, XR goes beyond extended reality toward infinite reality," says Łukasz. "We want to give people tools that enhance and expand their workspace."

Nomtek is a digital product development studio founded in 2009. Starting as early developers of iPhone applications, Nomtek is currently exploring the possibilities of XR experiences in innovating work and entertainment. The company believes that the arrival of lightweight and ergonomic AR glasses paired with ample battery capacity will make augmented reality as ubiquitous as mobile phones. For more information, please visit www.nomtek.com.

Snapdragon Spaces is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon Spaces is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

