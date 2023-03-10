American Textile Company introduces bedding products with ground-breaking HeiQ Allergen* Tech

New collaboration will bring deeper allergy relief to America's No. 1 allergy bedding solution, AllerEase®

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedding manufacturer American Textile Company (ATC) enters a partnership with the Swiss materials innovation company HeiQ to introduce several bedding products with HeiQ Allergen* Tech for the North American market.

ATC and HeiQ announced a partnership for HeiQ Allergen* Tech application to mattress and pillow protectors, pillows, mattress pads, comforters, as well as blankets, throws, and other bedding product categories covering the USA, Canada, and Mexico, intended to deliver deeper relief to allergy sufferers.

The first products from ATC featuring HeiQ Allergen* Tech will be available in the market in 2024 under the renowned brands AllerEase®, the No. 1 selling allergy bedding solution in North America, and Sealy®, the No. 1 selling overall bedding brand. Products featuring HeiQ Allergen* Tech will be marketed under ATC's own CleanBoost™ technology name.

HeiQ Allergen* Tech was launched at the end of 2022 and is a 100% bio-based, naturally derived technology that reduces users' exposure to inanimate allergens such as house dust mite matter, and pet allergens with the help of active probiotics. It provides one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to reduce allergen exposure in the bedroom.

This innovation from HeiQ has been granted the Allergy UK Seal of Approval by The British Allergy Foundation following a comprehensive review and assessment of the technology. Additionally, it has been tested and certified by BMA Labor, an accredited lab in Bochum, Germany, to successfully reduce 96.6% of house dust mite matter allergen, 83.6% of cat hair allergen, and 76.5% of dog hair allergen.

Patrick Seiffert, SVP of Product Development and Marketing at American Textile Company said, "Our new AllerEase® CleanBoost™ products will be the first-ever solution to offer dual-action protection against allergens. By combining our expertise in allergen barrier bedding with HeiQ's revolutionary fabric technology, we are proud to introduce a product that not only blocks inanimate allergens but also reduces them on and around the bedding."

HeiQ Group Co-Founder and CEO, Carlo Centonze said, "We thank ATC's trust in HeiQ over many years. ATC has always been a pioneer in adopting HeiQ's latest innovations and bringing functionalized bedding products to their consumers. Our nature-based hygiene solutions are revolutionizing the multi-billion-dollar home textiles market. With over 90% of bedrooms in the US containing three or more detectable allergens, our partnership with ATC will make a real difference in people's lives, and that's what matters most to us. HeiQ Allergen* Tech can significantly improve bedding products, but it can also be applied to curtains, carpet, and upholstery."

New products under this partnership between the American Textile Company and HeiQ will be launched at the Home & Textiles Market Week in New York from March 13th to 16th. Products featuring HeiQ Allergen* Tech will be showcased in the American Textile Company Showroom at 230 Fifth Avenue, 15th Floor, NY 10001. The collaboration comes at a time when consumers are beginning to experience the first effects of the spring allergy season and scientists say allergy seasons are becoming longer and more intense.**

*Inanimate allergens such as house dust mite matter & pet allergens.

**According to the USDA

About American Textile Company

Pittsburgh-based American Textile Company is a leading provider of performance sleep solutions to retail, eCommerce, and hospitality customers throughout North America and globally. The company's owned brand portfolio includes AllerEase® and Tranquility™, as well as licensed brands Sealy® and Tempur-Pedic®. American Textile Company is a strategic supplier of store brand and OEM bedding products to the world's leading retailers. Visit americantextile.com to learn more about our business, people, and Sustainability Impact Report.

About HeiQ

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH) and listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON:HEIQ), HeiQ is a leader in textile and materials innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance technologies on the market today. HeiQ strives to improve the lives of billions of people through pioneering textiles and materials innovation. Combining three areas of expertise – scientific research, specialty materials manufacturing, and consumer ingredient branding – HeiQ is the ideal innovation partner to create differentiating and sustainable products and capture the added value at the point of sale. With its 14 offices, 7 manufacturing sites, and 7 R&D hubs, HeiQ today employs 240 professionals. It has a total capacity of 45'000 tons of specialty chemicals per year and serves over 1'000 industrial customers in over 60 countries. Today, HeiQ's consumer goods and medical devices can be found in 56 countries. For more information, visit www.heiq.com

