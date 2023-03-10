T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR FEBRUARY 2023

BALTIMORE, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.31 trillion as of February 28, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for February 2023 were $5.9 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2023, and for the prior month- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios of $0.2 billion in February 2023, and $1.3 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended February 28, 2023, all of which were transfers to the target date retirement trusts.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
2/28/2023
1/31/2023
12/31/2022
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$ 379
$ 391
$ 370
Fixed income, including money market
74
75
74
Multi-asset
191
196
184
644
662
628
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
301
313
294
Fixed income, including money market
95
96
93
Multi-asset
230
234
216
Alternatives
44
44
44
670
687
647
Total assets under management
$ 1,314
$ 1,349
$ 1,275
Target date retirement products
$ 351
$ 358
$ 334
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
View original content:
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.