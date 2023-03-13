Kia America Launches Military Veterans Technician Apprenticeship Program

Program Aims to Provide Military Veterans with the Opportunity to Become a Kia Qualified Technician Along with Veteran-Specific Assistance Through the Training Process

Apprenticeship program is designed specifically for veterans and includes Kia technical training and follow-up by program managers to support long-term success

The one-year competency-based apprenticeship provides Kia Service Technician training and certification for eligible Veterans

Program will connect Kia retailers with highly trained and technically accomplished Veterans

IRVINE, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced the Kia Veterans Technician Apprenticeship Program to provide military veterans with the opportunity to become a trained Kia technician along with support through the training process. Kia America will work with Educational Resource Systems, Inc. (ERS) and Kia retailers to provide qualified Veterans with career opportunities as a Kia technician.

"Kia is proud to provide highly specialized career opportunities to military Veterans in conjunction with ERS and our nationwide network of retailers," said Greg Silvestri, vice president, service operations, Kia America. "We thank our Veterans for their service and look forward to helping them leverage their skill set for civilian jobs."

Kia Veterans Technician Apprenticeship Program Highlights:

A program designed specifically for Veterans and their needs

Participation in a one-year competency-based apprenticeship leading to Kia Service Technician certification for eligible Veterans

Access to tools, equipment, vehicles, and training needed to complete the apprenticeship and certification process

Potential full-time employment with a participating Kia Retailer

Pending approval by the US Government, eligible Veterans may apply for and receive a GI Bill Monthly Housing Allowance during their apprenticeship

For more information about the program visit www.kiavets.com

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Educational Resource Systems, Inc. (ERS) – about us

As a company built on a foundation of teamwork, we see every project as an opportunity to partner with clients and produce top-notch results. ERS personnel have been providing blended content-driven, engaging, innovative, state-of-the-art training programs for more than 25 years.

