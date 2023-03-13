Primrose Schools® Adds Nick Koros as Chief Development Officer

ATLANTA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, the premier early education and care leader with more than 480 franchised locations, has named Nick Koros as chief development officer. In this role, Koros will oversee Primrose's development strategy, including real estate, franchise sales and acquisitions and conversions. He is also charged with accelerating the company's footprint of schools through innovative franchise and real estate development strategies and pursuing key partnerships that gain Primrose early consideration for new greenfield site development, conversions and build-to-suit projects.

In his role as chief development officer, Nick Koros will oversee Primrose’s development strategy, including real estate, franchise sales and acquisitions and conversions. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Nick, at a time when both demand for educational child care and franchise owner interest are soaring. His track record of working with both household names and fast-growing brands to bridge disciplines and inspire cross-functional growth will help Primrose unlock new opportunities in the ever-changing real estate landscape and sustain our community of entrepreneurs inspired by our mission to forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children," said Steve Clemente, President, Primrose Schools.

Koros has extensive experience helping industry-leading brands, such as Boston Market, P.F. Chang's and Starbucks, strengthen their presence in competitive markets through multi-unit real estate projects and aligning the objectives of franchise owners, real estate partners and other key stakeholders. Most recently, Koros served as chief development officer for Go Car Wash, where he led real estate strategy to increase the company's market presence by 166% in one year. He also served as senior vice president of real estate, development and construction for Life Time, Inc., where he expanded its locations by nearly 50% and grew the future development pipeline by 200%.

"Every school Primrose opens is an expression of the shared commitment of its dedicated development team, franchise owners and real estate partners to enhancing communities, and I am humbled to have this opportunity to play a role in expanding access to quality early education and care," said Koros.

Trained in working across multiple disciplines to reach common goals, Koros is well qualified, as he holds a Juris Doctor as well as a Master of Business Administration and received his bachelor's in economics and sociology from UCLA. He has also obtained a master business strategy certification from Cornell and is LEED Design accredited by the US Green Building Council.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 480 Primrose schools in 33 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence, and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Twitter, explore our blog, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

Primrose Schools is the nation's leader in providing a premier early education and care experience. (PRNewsFoto/Primrose Schools) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Primrose Schools