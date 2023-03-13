Space Software Pioneer Antaris™ Awarded a $1.7 Million Small Business Innovation Research Contract to Support the United States Department of Defense

Contract will extend the digital engineering and simulation capabilities of Antaris TrueTwin™ technology to support space manufacturing programs for the U.S. government

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaris announced today that the company has been selected by SpaceWERX for a Direct to Phase II (D2P2) Orbital Prime contract in the amount of $1.7 million focused on supporting the U.S. Department of Defense's need for In-Space Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing (ISAM) technologies. The funds will be used to extend Antaris TrueTwin technology to support these types of missions and to investigate its potential to fill capability gaps in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

(PRNewsfoto/Antaris) (PRNewswire)

Antaris Awarded Contract by U.S. Government to Support Digital Engineering and Space Manufacturing Programs

The Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now Antaris will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

About Antaris

Antaris exists to make space easy for the benefit of humankind. We are a New Space leader and creator of the world's first software platform proven to simplify and accelerate the design, development and operation of satellites. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Acequia, HCVC and E2MC, Antaris is revolutionizing Software for Space™. Learn more at www.antaris.space

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About SpaceWERX

SpaceWERX is the Space component of AFWERX (a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory -AFRL) which connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Additional information is available at: https://www.spacewerx.us/.

About Space Ventures

Space Ventures works with industry to identify, mature, and accelerate capabilities. In addition, this investment arm creates pathways for innovators and private capital investors to help advance Space Force technologies. In this role, the U.S. Space Force (USSF) becomes an early-stage investor by offering non-dilutive capital to accelerate commercialization and partnerships that address military needs. Learn more at: https://www.spacewerx.us/space-ventures.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Antaris