TENNECO AGAIN NAMED AS ONE OF ETHISPHERE'S 2023 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES®

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

NORTHVILLE, Mich., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco announced today it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies .

Tenneco, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The 2023 recognition marks the second year in a row in which Tenneco has been recognized by Ethisphere. Tenneco is one of only eight honorees in the Automotive category appearing on the list. Overall, the 2023 list includes 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"Tenneco is honored to be recognized by Ethisphere for the second year in a row," said CEO Jim Voss. "Tenneco takes pride in doing things the right way – all the time. We hold ourselves to nothing but the highest of standards in everything we do. I am very proud of our company for once again achieving this recognition. It is truly a team effort and I want to thank each of our team members for all they do to make this organization a great place to work."

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Tenneco for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere's 2023 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large-cap companies by 13.6 percentage points over a five-year period.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees .

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine . Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com .

Tenneco Media Contact

Mike Alzamora

Director, Global Communications

malzamora@tenneco.com

Ethisphere Media Contact

Anne Walker

VP, Media and Communications

Anne.Walker@Ethisphere.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.