Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces 2023 Analyst + Investor Event

KATY, Texas, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, plans to host its first-ever Analyst + Investor Event on April 3 and 4, 2023.

Academy Sports + Outdoors (PRNewswire)

On April 3, 2023, Academy will conduct an afternoon store walk at a local-area store, followed by a dinner with management.

On April 4, 2023, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Academy management team will present and discuss its new long-range strategy plan, at its corporate headquarters in Katy, Texas. A second store tour will be conducted on the afternoon of April 4, 2023, for those who are unable to participate in the tour on April 3, 2023.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance at each of these events is by invitation only by the Company's investor relations team.

A live webcast of the management presentation on April 4, 2023 will be accessible on the Company's website at investors.academy.com from the "News & Events" dropdown menu, under the "Events" tab.

The management presentation materials will be posted promptly following the management presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at investors.academy.com for ninety days after the event.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 268 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Media inquiries:

Elise Hasbrook, Vice President Communications

281.253.8200

elise.hasbrook@academy.com

Investor inquiries:

Matt Hodges , Vice President Investor Relations

281.646.5362

matt.hodges@academy.com

