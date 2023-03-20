ESY SUNHOME Takes New Energy Storage Solutions in K.EY 2023 and Expands Presence in Europe with German Office Opening

MUNICH, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESY SUNHOME ("ESYSH"), a new energy storage products company, will showcase its latest residential products at the K.EY 2023 held in Rimini, Italy from 22 to 24 March 2023. The expo, its first edition and exhibiting the most updated energy transition innovations from around the world, will feature the company's all-in-one energy storage systems at booth D2-53, including the recently released HM6 and the upcoming HM12 which is set to launch in October. Following the K.EY 2023, ESYSH will celebrate the opening of its new German office in Munich on 29 March.

ESY SUNHOME and K.ey Energy (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to kick off our international exploration journey in Europe, following the successful launch of our HM6 energy storage system earlier this year," said Mr. Lee, founder of ESYSH. "Our participation in K.EY 2023 and the opening of our German office demonstrate our commitment to the European market and our confidence in the potential for growth in this region. We hope that more customers will have the chance to experience our HM6 and HM12 models in person and discover research and development of ESY SUNHOME, as well as manufacturing capabilities. We would also love to share our plans for product development in the coming years with our customers and friends in Europe and around the world."

ESY SUNHOME has secured the first batch of orders for its HM6 All-in-one Home Energy Storage on the product launch days and received many inquiries. Integrated with a 12 KW inverter and batteries of up to 30 kWh, the new all-in-one HM12, also features stacking installation and IP66 waterproof and dustproof performance. It also has an additional feature that utilizes air cooling to dissipate heat for better equipment protection and prolonged product lifespan. Furthermore, the HM12 is equipped with a more powerful AI data and system and comes with a 10-year product warranty.

"At ESYSH, we prioritize safety and quality in all aspects of our product development, from R&D and manufacturing to quality control and testing," Lee said. "We strive to improve the quality of life for our consumers and deliver products that exceed their expectations. A good product is more convincing than any story. Our commitment to delivering exceptional products is always at the heart of our brand."

Following the K.EY 2023 conference, ESYSH will hold an opening ceremony for its new German office in Munich. This milestone signifies the company's determination and persistence in expanding its presence in the European market to serve more customers better, reaffirming its commitment to making clean energy available to every family.

ESYSH invites all attendees of K.EY 2023 to visit their booth and discover their innovative energy storage solutions firsthand and welcomes customers who are interested in working with ESY SUNHOME to provide safe and high-quality products for every family to join its ceremony in Germany.

For inquiries, please visit: www.esysunhome.com, or contact: info-global@esysunhome.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ESYSUNHOME