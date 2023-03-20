TFS HealthScience Expands Operations into Israel, With Focus on Continuous, Rapid International Expansion

LUND, Sweden, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TFS HealthScience, a global contract research organization, announced its international expansion into Israel to enhance its offerings and geographic reach to support growing customer demand. The development includes a formalized agreement with the former external partner of TFS HealthScience in the Middle East, GCP Clinical Studies (GCP), Israel's leading contract research organization (CRO), and clinical research training center.

"2023 continues to be a year of growth for the company as we announce our formal expansion into Israel," said Head of Clinical Development Solutions at TFS HealthScience, Luke Gill. "We are confident that this expansion will bring immense value to our clients and ultimately support the development of more lifesaving therapies."

Israel is a growing pharmaceutical and biotech hotspot and the preferred partner of companies in the Middle East. It is in the top 20 countries for registered pharmaceutical-sponsored clinical studies worldwide. Additionally, Israel has 1.5 to 3 times more frequent decentralized clinical trial components than the global average.

"We are thrilled for our CRO team to formally join TFS HealthScience following our six-year relationship as the company's vendor in the Middle East," said CEO and Co-Founder of GCP Ahuva Koren. "This formalized agreement will strengthen the connection of our client's development research with some of the largest clinical research markets, including Europe and the U.S."

This agreement will further grow TFS HealthScience's expertise in the specialty therapeutic areas of ophthalmology, oncology and hematology, dermatology, immunology and inflammatory disease, and internal medicine and neuroscience.

About TFS HealthScience

TFS HealthScience is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) that supports biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies throughout their entire clinical development journey. In partnership with customers, we build solution-driven teams working for a healthier future. Bringing together nearly 800 professionals, TFS delivers tailored clinical research services in more than 40 countries and supports customers with comprehensive solutions through two strong business models: Clinical Development Services (CDS), which provides full- service support at all stages of the clinical development process and Strategic Resourcing Solutions (SRS), which offers expert insourcing, targeted recruitment, and strategic workforce management solutions.

About GCP Clinical Studies

GCP was founded in 2002 by Yossi Bornstein and Ahuva Koren as a clinical trials education company, later expanding to become Israel's leading full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO). The company delivers successful clinical trial management solutions across a wide range of therapeutic areas for pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The people and projects of GCP's CRO business will transition to TFS HealthScience, and its respected training facility will remain with GCP, which is part of the Shizim Group.

