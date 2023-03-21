In-Situ Inc. Captures New Brand Identity in Two Words: Water Simplified

FORT COLLINS, Co., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Situ Inc., a global manufacturer of water monitoring instrumentation and software, has rebranded to reflect the company's current status as a leader in both environmental and process water monitoring solutions. The company's new tagline, "water simplified.," speaks to its groundwater, surface water, coastal, drinking water and wastewater audiences and captures the essence of the In-Situ brand: to simplify and improve water monitoring to help protect the world's water resources.

Known for innovation from the start, In-Situ developed the first all-in-one datalogger/transducer/temperature sensor for self-contained long-term groundwater monitoring. The company moved into the water quality market with rugged multiparameter instrumentation and a full smart-sensor portfolio, and it has surged in the surface water space with user-friendly software for simplified setup, calibration and data access. The company's robust data services platform gives customers unprecedented control over how they view their data and manage their sites. And the introduction of the first cellular, in-well telemetry device secured the company's position as a leader in remote monitoring solutions.

More recently, strategic acquisitions in the U.S. and abroad have expanded In-Situ's product offerings to include industrial-grade water analysis and measurement technologies for wastewater and drinking water treatment process control. As the company moves into new markets and expands its ability to solve water monitoring challenges, the In-Situ brand has matured as well. A new brand identity, brought to life through new visuals and the "water simplified." tagline, amplifies a reputation for reliability, ease of use and accessibility across a wide range of applications.

"We're excited to announce our new 'water simplified.' branding because it accurately captures In-Situ's mission and differentiation," says In-Situ Vice President of Research & Development and Marketing Ben Kimbell. "We're driven to develop accurate and reliable solutions that solve significant challenges around the maintenance, deployment and information accessibility of our industry's water monitoring programs. By putting connected solutions and the drive to simplify every step of the water monitoring process at the center of our company, In-Situ can offer products that support improved decision-making at lower operational costs.

"Every department and company office was involved in this brand identity project," adds In-Situ Marketing Director Anne-Laure Starling. "Our new tagline reflects how we feel about our brand and how we want our customers to know us—as purposeful, innovative, uncomplicated, nimble and responsive. What makes us unique is our close partnership with our users to ensure their success in protecting water. Our new tagline "water simplified." is In-Situ's promise to stay true to that commitment."

To learn more about In-Situ and the company's products for environmental and process water monitoring, please visit in-situ.com.

