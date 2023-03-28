Firestorm Labs joins $46bn contract to provide disruptive tech to USAF

Firestorm Labs was selected as part of the industry team on the $46bn EWAAC contract to deliver next generation munitions technologies in support of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Eglin AFB.

Firestorm modular, open architecture UAS technologies will be leveraged to provide low-cost affordable solutions to USAF munitions systems.

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRESTORM LABS, INC, the defense tech startup, announced today their participation in the $46bn Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition (EWAAC) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract which empowers selected industry partners to provide the Air Force weapons acquisitions hub at Eglin AFB with innovative munitions technologies.

Firestorm Labs' is "future proofing" unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by creating completely modular, open architecture vehicles, which can be manufactured from base materials and deployed within 24 hours – delivering capability when and where it is needed. In joining the EWAAC industry team, Firestorm will apply their modular UAS technology solutions to meeting the critical Department of Defense requirement of low-cost affordable mass in theater, while also enabling newfound capability and putting design in control of warfighter with the ability choose and deploy the UAS and payload they need for mission success – ISR, EW, kinetic, or otherwise.

In a statement, Firestorm Co-Founder and Head of Business Development Chad McCoy stated, "It is our pleasure to join the EWAAC team, and to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in meeting the urgent demands of the warfighter. Leveraging our modular approach, we are working to provide capability and supply when and where it is need most."

About Firestorm Labs, Inc

We are building the future of modular open-source architecture supporting the Department of Defense requirements to create "Low-Cost Affordable Mass". Firestorm will redefine military expectations for onsite modularity to support the widest array of mission areas.

