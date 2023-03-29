SAN FRANCISCO ELITE SC PROMOTED TO ECNL BOYS

San Francisco Elite Soccer Club revealed their decision to become a member of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Boys for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. With over 100 of the country's most top-tier youth clubs, the ECNL is a renowned competition and development platform for youth soccer.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Elite Soccer Club (SF Elite) has announced today that the ECNL has promoted them to the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Boys for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Widely recognized as youth soccer's leading competition and development platform, the ECNL comprises over 100+ of the nation's most elite youth clubs.

San Francisco Elite Soccer Club revealed their decision to become a member of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Boys for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. With over 100 of the country's most top-tier youth clubs, the ECNL is a renowned competition and development platform for youth soccer. (PRNewswire)

Ranked a Top-3 club in NorCal NPL based on 2022 results, the club will now move into the ECNL Northern Cal Conference.

Ranked as one of the top three clubs in NorCal Premier Soccer based on the spring and fall 2022 seasons, San Francisco Elite will now move from the NorCal Premier NPL Division into the ECNL Northern Cal Conference beginning next season.

Founded in 2014 with a vision to create a soccer club that addressed the lack of opportunities for student-athletes in San Francisco, San Francisco Elite has flourished from the humble beginnings that initially saw it field just a handful of teams. Today, San Francisco Elite Academy has grown to include more than fifty teams for girls and boys, a Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) first-team, and a men's first-team.

"Our goal as a club is to create a player pathway that provides the best opportunities for all our players. Our entrance into the ECNL Boys aligns perfectly with this goal, as we can now compete at the highest level in the country on the boy's side. We look forward to collaborating with the league and the club members to create a positive environment for everyone involved to thrive," said Joe Dugan, San Francisco Elite Executive Director.

San Francisco Elite teams have captured numerous NorCal League Championships, State Cups, Surf Cups, and a US Club Soccer Western Regional Championship over the last nine years. The club is one of the original Players First clubs in the country appointed by US Club Soccer and has seen more than 85 players matriculate to collegiate soccer at schools in all corners of the country – a significant determinant in San Francisco Elite choosing the ECNL Boys as their preferred pathway.

"Our decision was heavily influenced by the incredible college visibility opportunities the league provides through national events," Dugan continued. "The ECNL's strong relationships with college coaches and US National Team scouts, as well as their focus on player development and the college pathway, make them the perfect platform for our talented athletes to showcase their skills and pursue their dreams of playing at the next level."

Created to serve players, coaches, and clubs within a holistic development environment, the ECNL collaboratively raises standards in all areas of the game. Through its programming, the ECNL and its member clubs seek to lead innovation and improvement in youth club soccer, facilitate the development of the next generation of collegiate stars and national team players, and support the success of US Soccer's national teams.

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO ELITE ACADEMY:

San Francisco Elite Academy is a mission-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization born out of the belief that club soccer should be accessible to all. SF Elite has created an inclusive, equitable, and accessible player pathway for youth student-athletes across the San Francisco Bay Area through our intentional club structure. San Francisco Elite Academy is one of the original 59 clubs nationwide to be recognized by U.S. Club Soccer as a Players First organization.

San Francisco Elite Academy (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE San Francisco Elite Academy