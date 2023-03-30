International Nonprofit Well Aware Partners with the just keep livin Foundation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Austin-based international nonprofit, Well Aware , teams up with Camila and Matthew McConaughey's just keep livin Foundation to bring awareness of global water scarcity to Texas schools in advance of Well Aware's annual Shower Strike campaign.

(PRNewsfoto/Well Aware) (PRNewswire)

Well Aware teams up with Camila and Matthew McConaughey's just keep livin Foundation

In most regions of the world, water and education go hand in hand. So, two Texas foundations have joined forces to demonstrate the importance of water awareness to underfunded schools in the Austin area.

"Providing clean water for schools in developing countries is a game-changer for the students - especially young girls," said Sarah Evans, Well Aware founder. "What is so powerful about bringing this knowledge to underprivileged students here in the US is that these young people are receiving hands-on global education on this issue, while, at the same time, identifying their own power to be a part of helping others - something many of them had no idea they could do before this."

Founded in Austin, Texas in 2010 by Sarah Evans, Well Aware has long been a leader in the international water nonprofit sector. Through its innovative approach to the development of groundbreaking new technology aimed to decrease the rate of water system failures in East Africa, Well Aware has maintained a 100% success rate across all projects.

Well Aware's annual Shower Strike kicks off on Wednesday, April 19. The campaign goes through Tuesday, April 25, and has garnered the attention of celebrities and athletes alike, with some of their most notable Strikers being actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis, TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie, and athlete Kahlil McKenzie. Advocates worldwide participate in Shower Strike by setting a fundraising goal and pledging not to take a shower until they reach that goal. This virtual event isn't just odd, it's also very effective, having raised over $2M for water wells in East Africa over the past 14 years, impacting over 170,000 people.

"We were honored for the opportunity to partner with Well Aware to raise awareness around the water crisis around the world," said Jenny Rizzo, Program Director for just keep livin. "We empower our students to be agents of change and organizations like Well Aware are working effortlessly to find sustainable solutions to water scarcity. Our students were thrilled to take an active part in such an important project."

Well Aware and the just keep livin Foundation hosted a water walk on World Water Day (March 22), joined by students from Juan Navarro Early College Start High School and East Austin College Prep, where they took part in field activities involving 5-gallon water jugs - the amount of water that women and girls carry for an average of 3.7 miles each day in sub-Saharan Africa.

About Well Aware

Well Aware, an international 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Austin, Texas, funds, implements, and maintains sustainable clean water systems in East Africa to drive development and empower communities to grow and thrive. Since 2010, all of Well Aware's 114+ projects maintain a 100% success rate—providing clean water to more than 350,000 people across Kenya and Tanzania. With their technical expertise and community-driven approach, Well Aware sets the standard for efficiency, innovation, and sustainability in the water aid sector. To learn more, visit wellawareworld.org.

About just keep livin Foundation

The just keep livin Foundation was founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey with the mission to empower high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.

The just keep livin Foundation implements after school fitness programs in 43 high schools/sites. In our programs, we encourage students to make positive life choices that improve their physical and mental health through exercise, teamwork, gratitude, nutrition, and community service. Participating students have a safe place to enhance their lives with fitness coaches and health experts. Students get in shape and gain confidence while also improving their grades, attendance and behavior. Friendships are built and fears are overcome. At our just keep livin after school programs, kids learn self-reliance and get a healthy start today, so they can make a better tomorrow.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Well Aware