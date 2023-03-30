Responsible Gambling Council Approves BetMGM for Top Accreditation

BetMGM recognized for its responsible gaming initiatives

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today that it has received one of the industry's top accreditations from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) for the responsible gaming and player protection protocols incorporated into its North American platforms and operations. This achievement demonstrates BetMGM's commitment to responsible gaming, player health, and safeguards.

BetMGM logo (PRNewsfoto/BetMGM) (PRNewswire)

RG Check is regarded as one of the industry's most comprehensive and rigorous responsible gaming accreditation programs. The program validates organizations that have implemented robust responsible gaming policies and practices. The accreditation process involves a thorough evaluation of an organization's responsible gaming program, including its policies, procedures and training platforms.

"We are proud to have received this prestigious RG Check certification," said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM. "This accreditation is a testament to our ongoing efforts to promote responsibility throughout our business and to ensure the well-being of our customers. We will continue to work closely with the RGC and other industry partners to promote a culture of safe and enjoyable gambling."

To achieve RG Check accreditation, BetMGM underwent a rigorous evaluation process, which included a review of its responsible gaming policies and procedures, staff training and player protection measures. The evaluation was conducted by RGC's team of experts, who assessed the effectiveness of BetMGM's responsible gaming program and provided recommendations for improvement based off established standards and criteria. BetMGM's U.S., Ontario and Borgata Online labels were subject to the accreditation.

Shelley White, CEO of RGC, said, "Congratulations to BetMGM on achieving the RG Check accreditation for all of its North American platforms. This accomplishment is a clear demonstration that BetMGM has a strong commitment to responsible gambling and player safety. We commend BetMGM for its dedication to promoting responsible gambling practices and its efforts to ensure the well-being of their players."

As BetMGM continues to expand to new jurisdictions, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gaming tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About Responsible Gaming Council

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting safer gambling by influencing positive change and advancing responsible gambling standards in Canada and internationally. For 40 years, RGC has worked with regulators, operators, and the gambling public to ensure that gambling safeguards are in place to support the wellbeing of people and communities.

