Boao Forum for Asia Enters the Healthcare Sector

Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone at Hainan Free Trade Port Helps China's Medical Sector Expand into Global Markets

QIONGHAI, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boao, the seaside resort and convention destination on the South China Sea coast, has again caught the attention of the entire world. Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone at Hainan Free Trade Port, more popularly known as Boao Hope City, has emerged as an important gateway for the introduction of innovative international pharmaceuticals and medical devices to China. The country's first and only special medical zone and a fast-growing international medical park, Boao Hope City is situated on both sides of the Wanquan River, between the downtown area of Jiaji Town and the main building of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Qionghai, Hainan Province.

An international mix of 25 publicly- and privately owned medical institutions have already set up operations in the zone. Another 20 facilities are in the process of being built or in the planning stages. The zone has established partnerships with nearly 80 multinational pharmaceutical and medical device makers in 16 countries and regions worldwide, and has approved more than 300 licensed drugs and devices for critical clinical needs. With preferential policies and a streamlined process for the approval of cutting-edge medical technology, new pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment from around the world, the pilot zone has attracted an increasing number of top-notch medical facilities. The zone's health insurance plans have benefited over 31 million people in 21 provinces and municipalities in China. Real-world research has sped up the registration and listing of licensed drugs and medical devices in China. The pilot zone is paving the way for a ground-breaking path to good health for all.

Boao Hope City has engaged in several ground-breaking initiatives since its inception. The zone collaborates with international pharmaceutical companies and associations to organize a wide range of medical academic conferences and forums each year and provides a platform for international academic exchange in the medical and healthcare fields at BFA, establishing itself as a key portal for the opening up of China's medical sector to the rest of the world.

