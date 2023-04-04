EPAM Named as a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in the Nordics by Whitelane Research

EPAM rated as an exceptional performer in general satisfaction, application services and account management by Whitelane Research

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been named a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in the Nordics, achieving top percentile customer satisfaction rankings across multiple industry sectors and evaluation criteria by Whitelane Research, an independent organization focused on IT sourcing research across Europe. This latest recognition reflects EPAM's superior customer satisfaction ratings in service delivery quality, account management and transformative innovation for customers across the Nordic region.

"We are incredibly proud of EPAM's exceptional customer rankings across various categories in Whitelane Research's 2023 Nordic IT Sourcing Study," said Boel Zeeberg, VP, EPAM Nordics. "We often hear that we are the hidden gem of the Nordic IT sourcing market. These customer-based survey results confirm our successful long-term partnership with our regional Nordics customers. Our high customer satisfaction ratings reflect our dedication and commitment to client-centric account management and service delivery excellence to help our customers on their transformative innovation journeys."

In its 2023 Nordic IT Sourcing Study, close to 400 respondents from the top IT spending organizations in the Nordics evaluated more than 750 unique IT sourcing relationships based on key performance indicators and by IT service tower, delivering one of the most representative reports on the Nordics outsourcing market. Survey respondents from the top Nordics-based IT spending organizations evaluated 25 IT service providers across several performance categories, with EPAM achieving significantly higher-than-average satisfaction ratings in the following categories:

Quality of Account Management: EPAM received a rating of 89%

Transformative Innovation: EPAM received a rating of 85%

Service Delivery Quality: EPAM received a rating of 82%

General Satisfaction: EPAM received a rating of 80%

Digital Transformation: EPAM received a rating of 80%

Application Services: EPAM received a rating of 80%

"EPAM has received excellent scores from their clients in the Nordics, leading to an exceptional performer position in general satisfaction and application services," said Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "EPAM's clients highly appreciate the Company's committed account management teams, who demonstrate strong engineering and technical capabilities and a positive customer-centric mindset. This is an outstanding result that EPAM should be proud of."

Recognized by Whitelane Research and clients for superior customer satisfaction, EPAM helps customers in the Nordics and beyond scale and transform across multiple industries through its innovative strategy, integrated advisory, consulting and design capabilities. This new recognition underscores EPAM's ongoing efforts in bringing to market the latest digital transformation services, product design and engineering capabilities to meet the growing technology modernization requirements of Nordics-based customers.

In September 2022, EPAM was recognized by Whitelane Research as a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in Switzerland. More recently, in March 2023, EPAM was recognized by Whitelane Research as a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in the Netherlands.

To see the full survey results, visit: whitelane.com/nordics-2023/

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 and 2022 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

