Camp Lejeune Legal Advocates Jerry Ensminger and Mike Partain, Along with Attorneys Mikal Watts and Thomas Henson, Energized by First Hearing in Camp Lejeune C Case

RALEIGH, N.C., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hon. James Dever evoked the image of the Roman Empire when speaking about serving justice to the Marines and their families who were harmed by the toxic water at Marine Base Camp Lejeune. If each case went to trial independently, it would take the four U.S. District Court of Eastern North Carolina judges 1,900 years to get through — around the same time span of the Roman Empire.

Instead, Judge Dever made it clear that this litigation will advance quickly.

"Today was a great reminder that it is our responsibility to serve these Marines and their families now as they so faithfully served us," said trial attorney Mikal Watts of Watts Guerra and Camp Lejeune Legal.com . "I'm heartened to see that Judge Dever is moving this case rapidly to see justice served."

Retired USMC Master Sergeant Jerry Ensminger, who lost his 9-year-old daughter, Janey, to leukemia, shared that walking into the courtroom today felt surreal. "I have been fighting this fight for 25 years. To finally be here was proof that the wheels of justice do turn."

Watts, Ensminger, Advocate Mike Partain, and North Carolina attorney Thomas Henson of Henson Fuerst held a virtual town hall on Camp Lejeune Legal.com and the Camp Lejeune Legal Facebook page, answering questions from people affected by the toxic water at Camp Lejeune. The video of the town hall will be available in the coming days.

