MHz Choice to Debut the Whimsical French Limited Series Nona and her Daughters

The 1960s classic detective series Maigret from the United Kingdom will continue to roll out on MHz Choice with two additional seasons

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The French drama-comedy Nona and her Daughters (Gaumont), a series Variety named a top "French TV Series to Watch", will debut in May on MHz Choice as a limited series with nine half-hour episodes. The venerable actress and ten-time César Award nominee, Miou-Miou (Memoirs of a French Whore and This Sweet Sickness) stars as family matriarch, Nona, who runs a planned parenthood clinic in Paris. Soon after discovering Nona's pregnancy, her 44-year-old daughters return to the family apartment at the foot of Montmartre in a show of support: Gabrielle (Clotilde Hesme, Lupin), the uptight sexologist; Emanuelle (Virginie Ledoyen, The Beach), who did everything she could to disavow her feminist mother; and George (Valérie Donzelli, Shelter), the virgin and doctoral student who refuses to leave childhood behind.

The venerable actress and ten-time César Award nominee, Miou-Miou ( (PRNewswire)

The French drama-comedy "Nona and her Daughters" is a series Variety named a top "French TV Series to Watch".

Valérie Donzelli both acts in and makes her television directorial debut with Nona. She considers motherhood as both a "super-power and a super poison" and created the series as a way to explore familial relationships over time. The series explores both motherhood as well as family feminism. The female-led production also includes a chorus of male roles--the comical doctor, the devoted midwife, the clumsy secret lover, the unstable researcher, and the baffled husband.

Also premiering this month are a pair of French crime dramas with Unclaimed (Mediawan) and Under Law and Grace. The detective duo of Under Law and Grace is an odd match even for police drama standards, with a criminologist who is also a devout Monastery resident teaming up with a police captain who has long been skeptical of religion.

The British 1960s classic detective series Maigret (Kino Lorber) will continue to roll out in May with two additional seasons. Also returning to MHz Choice are Homicide Hills (Germany, Beta Films), fan-favorite Alice Nevers (France, Mediawan) and a slate of new movies from across Europe in the Movie of the Week collection.

Full May Schedule available here:

https://mhzchoice.com/premiere-schedule/

About MHz Networks

MHz Networks offers viewers in the U.S. and Canada access to a library of the best television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English through its subscription streaming service, MHz Choice. Select MHz Networks content is also available on DVD and on its free ad-supported service MHz Now, available on Samsung TV Plus, Plex, TCL and Stremium. New MHz Choice customers receive a free 7-Day Trial. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com.

MAY 2

NONA AND HER DAUGHTERS, FRANCE, GAUMONT, NEW SERIES

Nona is a 70-year old matriarch who runs a planned parenthood clinic in Paris and discovers she's pregnant! Her grown triplet daughters move back into their childhood apartment under the pretenses of caring for Nona, who is resistant to all the fuss.

MAIGRET, UNITED KINGDOM, KINO LORBER, NEW SEASON

The pragmatic, reserved and refined Maigret investigates murders in his singular unhurried manner. Based on the Maigret novels and stories by Georges Simenon and first broadcast on the BBC in the United Kingdom from 1960-63.

MAY 9

HOMICIDE HILLS, GERMANY, BETA FILMS, NEW SEASON

Detective Sophie Haas is transferred from Cologne to the fictional rural town of Hengasch in the Eifel mountains. Once there, she leads a comically small police force which investigates more black eyes than bodies. Disappointed by the lack of murders, she is determined to pursue every last lead.

MAY 16

ALICE NEVERS, FRANCE, MEDIAWAN, NEW SEASON

A mainstay of French TV characters, Alice Nevers is an admired and effective criminal prosecutor. She has both a professional and personal partnership with police captain Fred Marquand as they investigate crimes in Paris that often shed light on the larger societal issues of the day.

MAY 23

UNCLAIMED, FRANCE, MEDIAWAN, NEW SERIES

In this French thriller, a police task force specializes in murder cases involving unidentified victims.

MAIGRET, UNITED KINGDOM, KINO LORBER, NEW SEASON

The pragmatic, reserved and refined Maigret investigates murders in his singular unhurried manner. Based on the Maigret novels and stories by Georges Simenon and first broadcast on the BBC in the United Kingdom from 1960-63.

MAY 30

UNDER LAW AND GRACE, FRANCE, FRANCE TV, NEW SERIES

Police captain Elli Talleb is a self described atheist who is also the primary caregiver for her younger siblings. Brother Clément is a criminologist who lives his life inside the Monastery walls. Their reliably different perspective about the world is ultimately the pair's greatest strength.

MOVIE OF THE WEEK, VARIOUS, NEW SEASON

Expand your horizons with a new international TV movie every week: drama, comedy, romance, fantasy, mystery and thrills. Vive la France and beyond!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MHz Networks