Harmonic Powers ATSC 3.0 in Major Cities Across the U.S.

Harmonic's XOS Software Improves Bandwidth Efficiency for NEXTGEN TV

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced growing momentum for its XOS software-based advanced media processing solution as ATSC 3.0 deployments skyrocket across the U.S. Harmonic's XOS software solution is powering NEXTGEN TV services in major designated market areas (DMAs) including Boston, Miami and San Francisco, enabling the delivery of ATSC 3.0 channels with greater bandwidth efficiency and enhanced video quality.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Teaming up with Pearl TV, a business organization comprised of more than 820 network-affiliated TV stations; BitPath, a broadcaster-owned venture focused exclusively on leveraging ATSC 3.0 to create new revenue streams for television broadcasters; and Heartland Video Systems, an industry-leading broadcast equipment supplier and system integrator, Harmonic is accelerating the adoption of the ATSC 3.0 standard.

"Launching NEXTGEN TV would not be possible without the innovation of technology providers like Harmonic and tight collaboration in the broadcast industry," said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV.

"NEXTGEN TV brings superior-quality, engaging and interactive television experiences to viewers," said John Hane, president of BitPath. "We're proud to be a part of these historical deployments with Harmonic."

"Miami represents the first commercial deployment of an ATSC 3.0 virtual channel, where the signaling is conducted over the air and DASH content is delivered over the top through an origin server and CDN, a groundbreaking achievement," said Dennis Klas, president of Heartland Video Systems. "When we work on ATSC 3.0 deployments, Harmonic's XOS is always broadcasters' top-choice media processing solution based on providing unparalleled video quality, feature set and bandwidth efficiency."

Harmonic's XOS advanced media processing solution leverages the same software stack at the core as Harmonic's market-leading VOS®360 solution, delivering significant advantages for video streaming and broadcast delivery. Featuring a unique cloud-native software foundation, and next-gen media processing technology, XOS enables broadcasters to efficiently deliver ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 services simultaneously. In addition, XOS enhances ATSC 3.0 delivery through AI-powered video compression and quality optimization for any format up to 4K HDR, simplified SDR/HDR conversions, and flexible support of SDI, full-IP and uncompressed IP transport architectures.

"Supporting NEXTGEN TV delivery further strengthens Harmonic's market leadership and confirms XOS software as the go-to solution for leading media companies and tier-1 service providers," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions, at Harmonic. "XOS now powers more than 200,000 premium-quality live broadcast and streaming channels globally."

Harmonic will showcase the XOS software-based advanced media processing solution and its latest innovations in streaming and broadcast delivery at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic, in booth W2801, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/nab-show . Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com .

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.