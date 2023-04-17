BATISTE ANNOUNCES ITS COMMITMENT TO IMPROVING THE MENTAL HEALTH AND WELL-BEING OF GEN Z

Award-Winning Haircare Brand Launches Cause Marketing Platform Providing Young Adults Across the Country with Mental Health Resources, Education and Support

EWING, N.J., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, BATISTE™ has made great hair easy to achieve in minutes, not hours, so consumers are free to spend their energy on themselves and what they love to do. Today, America's #1 Dry Shampoo brand is launching a cause marketing platform that will support Gen Z in taking the time to focus on themselves to foster, support and improve their mental health and well-being. The ongoing commitment will take shape through multi-faceted cause marketing initiatives – from partnering with various experts in the mental health space to experiential events on college campuses in the spring – and will provide Gen Z with tangible and change-making resources throughout the year.

To kick off the brand's initiatives, BATISTE launched a year-long partnership with Active Minds, the nation's leading nonprofit organization providing mental health awareness and education for young adults. Through a $120,000 donation to the nonprofit, the BATISTE brand's support will help Active Minds grow their Student Ambassador network by over 50% over the next two years, amplifying Active Minds' Chapter presence at colleges across the country.

"At BATISTE, our goal has always been to show up for consumers when they need it most, and we're extending our efforts beyond haircare to ensure students get the support they need to be successful in their daily lives," said Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing for the BATISTE brand. "We're honored to partner with Active Minds in its mission to encourage action and improve the mental health and well-being of an inspiring generation during such formative years."

In addition to growing the organization's student ambassador networks and Chapter presence across the country, the BATISTE brand's investment will improve access to mental health resources on college and university campuses by enabling Active Minds to amplify student networks on campuses, financially establish and support new Chapters across the country, and provide educational scholarships that aid in student ambassador trainings. The BATISTE brand and Active Minds will also work together to highlight creative content across social media, as well as distribute over 2,000 community kits to students, providing even more education and resources in support of their mental health.

"67% of young adults tell a friend that they are struggling before telling anyone else. That's why it's so important that young adults know how to best support and help themselves and their peers if and when a mental health crisis moment happens and where to go for help," said Markie Pasternak, Active Minds Senior Manager of Higher Education. "Our proven programs, rooted in our peer-to-peer model, give young adults the tools needed to know how to help a friend navigate mental health challenges when they occur. I'm grateful for our partnership with BATISTE as it will help us expand our life-saving programming to even more young adults."

As part of the cause marketing platform, the BATISTE brand is also launching a partnership with Dr. Courtney Tracy, LCSW, PsyD — also known as @the.truth.doctor with over 1.8 million followers on TikTok — who will serve as the brand's Mental Health Expert. Based in Los Angeles, Dr. Tracy is a licensed psychotherapist, clinical entrepreneur, speaker, and creator whose expertise focuses on the mental health advocacy of Gen Z and millennials. Dr. Tracy will support the brand's cause platform by sharing her vast knowledge and insights, as she supports Gen Z on a daily basis through her practice and social media following.

"For years, I have dedicated my career and platform to the betterment of Gen Z's mental health, and I'm honored to work alongside the BATISTE brand to advocate for a cause that I am so passionate about," said Dr. Courtney Tracy, LCSW, PsyD. "As a longtime fan of BATISTE products, this partnership feels like the perfect fit as I continue to further my mission of breaking down barriers and encouraging Gen Z to take the time to prioritize their mental health."

These partnerships and investments are just the beginning of the BATISTE brand's investment to enhance the lives of Gen Z and college students across the US. This year, the brand will continue to launch initiatives that shine a light on the lasting, positive impact that peer-to-peer connection has on mental health, and work to cultivate and grow Active Mind's chapter networks on college campuses.

For more information about BATISTE, please visit BatisteHair.com and for more information about Active Minds, please visit activeminds.org. BATISTE Dry Shampoo can be found at mass retailers and drugstores nationwide.

About the Batiste™ brand

From its UK heritage in the 1970s to launching in the U.S. in 2015, the BATISTE brand has become a haircare fixture on beauty vanities and in stylist kits around the world. As the #1 Dry Shampoo brand, BATISTE knows that your mindset is everything, and a good mood can start with a great hair day. That's why at the BATISTE brand makes products that provide an instant refresh and simplify your hair routine, freeing you from overthinking (and over washing!), so you can spend more time living your fullest life. The complete line of BATISTE products includes over 20 dry shampoos tailored for specific hair colors, hair needs and fragrance preferences.

Batiste™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

About Active Minds

Active Minds is the nation's leading nonprofit organization promoting mental health awareness and education for young adults. Active Minds has a presence at more than 1,000 campuses, schools, communities, and workplaces nationwide, and is powered by a robust Chapter Network, the nationally acclaimed Send Silence Packing® display, and inspiring Active Minds Speakers. The organization is dedicated to ending the silence and changing the culture around mental health for everyone. To learn more, visit www.activeminds.org.

