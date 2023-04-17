Safety Management Group Announces Acquisition of Trinity Safety Group

INDIANAPOLIS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety Management Group LLC ("SMG"), a portfolio company of NMS Capital ("NMS"), announced today it has acquired Trinity Safety Group LLC ("Trinity" or the "Company"). Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Trinity is a leading provider of safety services to clients across the United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Safety Management Group (PRNewswire)

Safety Management Group LLC has acquired Trinity Safety Group LLC.

Founded by Jason Jones in 2002, Trinity provides full-service, on-site safety solutions, strategy and training to numerous end markets, including insurance, municipalities and manufacturing. The Company's client-first mentality and focus on providing the highest-quality safety support creates a seamless cultural fit with SMG's existing organization. Additionally, Jones, who is president of Trinity, will continue to be a key contributor to the combined business post-close.

"We are excited for the partnership with SMG," Jones said. "We believe the combination of resources, infrastructure and relationships will accelerate our growth trajectory while maintaining our focus on providing the highest-quality safety services for our clients. I have known the team at SMG for many years, and I am confident in our aligned values and mission, which have been core to our success to date."

"Trinity's growth mindset combined with its focus on safety, quality and client service aligns with our core values at SMG," said SMG President Randy Gieseking. "I've known Jason personally for many years, so the combination of Trinity and SMG is a natural fit. We look forward to the partnership and welcome the team at Trinity."

SMG will continue to evaluate and pursue strategic acquisitions to accelerate growth.

About Safety Management Group

Founded in 1991 with headquarters in Indianapolis, Safety Management Group (SMG) is an industry-leading safety, environmental and health services firm working across the U.S. to serve utilities, construction firms, health and pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers and other industries. The team of more than 250 safety and environmental professionals is dedicated to setting the industry standard through technology, creativity and innovation. More information on the company's complete line of services and solutions is available at safetymanagementgroup.com.

About NMS Capital

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is an experienced private equity firm managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion. Since inception, NMS has partnered with management teams in over 115 investments and follow-on acquisitions across defined investment themes within the Business Services and Healthcare Services industries. The firm's principal strategy is to create long-term value by providing strategic and operational resources to growth-oriented companies led by founders or experienced management teams. NMS has successfully built lower middle market companies in defensible and scalable end markets by accelerating organic and acquisition-driven growth. For additional information on NMS, please visit the firm's website at nms-capital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Safety Management Group