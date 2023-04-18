EARTH DAY TIPS FOR HOMEOWNERS AND WATER ENTHUSIASTS

SOLitude Lake Management shares tips on preserving the environment and protecting local waterbodies

READING, Pa., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One often overlooked but crucial aspect of environmental preservation is supporting local lakes, stormwater ponds and wetlands. These waterbodies serve as vital habitats for plants and wildlife, provide essential stormwater management and are a recreational resource for boating, swimming, fishing, and other outdoor water activities. However, improper management or neglect of these systems can lead to water quality imbalances that promote Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).

Improper management of waterbody systems can lead to water quality imbalances that promote Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).

Cyanobacteria (often referred to as blue-green algae or toxic algae) are the primary culprits of HABs. Cyanobacteria are capable of producing toxins that may cause respiratory irritations, vomiting and abdominal pain. Toxins can be deadly to fish, dogs and other animals. Some evidence also suggests that toxin exposure may increase the risk of neurological diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's later in life.

In recent years, private research and greater public awareness around the subject of HABs have brought nationwide attention to dangerous cyanobacteria blooms plaguing some of the largest lakes in the country. This toxin can be found at virtually any time of year in almost any waterbody, even those as small as a stormwater pond or ditch.

"HABs often develop in waterbodies with elevated nutrient levels, which can occur as a result of pollution, urban development and natural habitat loss," says Shannon Junior, Business Development Consultant at SOLitude Lake Management. "Aquatic resources should be proactively monitored and managed using the following strategies to help limit nutrient loading and the development of HABs altogether."

Junior recommends adding these practices to routine maintenance in order to better protect people, help preserve the environment and make a lasting positive impact on local waters:

● Regularly bag, mulch or compost leaves, lawn clippings and organic waste to prevent them from releasing excess nutrients like phosphorus into nearby lakes and ponds.

● Create landscaping swales (natural filtering systems) around storm drains and impervious surfaces to help intercept nutrients and pollutants in stormwater runoff. Native flowering vegetation, pebble and river rocks serve as excellent filtration media when lined along walkways, driveways and stormwater facilities.

● Improve lawn care and gardening practices by planting native vegetation around the perimeter of lakes and ponds. When allowed to grow into a natural buffer, these beneficial plants can also help decrease erosion and filter pollutants from stormwater runoff.

● Properly dispose of pet waste and deter geese from entering waterbodies. An adult Canada goose can produce up to two pounds of droppings each day, which may significantly increase nutrient levels in a short period of time.

● Avoid using nutrient-rich lawn and garden fertilizers, or switch to phosphorus-free products. Different types of fertilizer serve different purposes, so be sure to follow the directions on the label for safe and proper application.

● Opt for environmentally-friendly detergents and cleaners when washing vehicles and pressure-washing houses. Look for soaps that are formulated to be biodegradable.

● Partner with aquatic experts for ongoing monitoring and management of water resources. Professionals have access to a wide range of tools, technologies and water quality testing equipment to keep lakes and ponds healthy.

Incorporating these sustainable practices and volunteering on Earth Day through trash clean-ups, native plantings and other initiatives can help restore balance to the environment – and strengthen connections with neighbors, friends and community members. SOLitude encourages everyone to make a commitment to be stewards of the environment and to protect the well-being of our lakes, stormwater ponds, and wetlands for future generations to enjoy.

For more information on SOLitude Lake Management please visit, https://www.solitudelakemanagement.com/ .

ABOUT SOLITUDE LAKE MANAGEMENT

SOLitude Lake Management is a nationwide environmental firm committed to providing sustainable solutions that improve water quality, enhance beauty and preserve natural resources.

SOLitude's team of aquatic scientists specializes in the development and execution of customized lake, stormwater pond, wetland and fisheries management programs. Services include water quality testing and restoration, algae and aquatic weed control, installation and maintenance of fountains and aeration systems, shoreline erosion control, muck and sediment removal, and invasive species management. SOLitude partners with homeowners associations, golf courses, private landowners, businesses, and municipalities. SOLitude Lake Management is part of Rentokil Terminix , a leading business services company, operating across the United States and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brandon Allums

brandon.allums@rentokil.com

View original content:

SOURCE SOLitude Lake Management