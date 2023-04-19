Amitech Launches Innovative Healthcare Pricing Analytics Solution on Snowflake Marketplace

ST. LOUIS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amitech Solutions, an award-winning healthcare data, analytics, and automation consulting firm, is excited to announce the launch of a first-of-its-kind, Healthcare Pricing Analytics solution, on Snowflake's Marketplace. In today's fast changing competitive healthcare landscape, it's more critical than ever to have access to competitive pricing information. Amitech's healthcare pricing analytics services are built on publicly available hospital and payer pricing data but go beyond the raw data to deliver insights that help all stakeholders in healthcare collaborate to drive down the cost of care.

Amitech Solutions was awarded the Industry Solutions Partner of the Year winner for the Americas region during the UiPath FORWARD 5 conference in Las Vegas (PRNewswire)

The Snowflake Marketplace makes it easy for healthcare organizations to take advantage of Amitech's services to access raw data and compiled insights directly, eliminating the need for legacy file transfer tools and enabling users to dig down into the details.

"Amitech understands that publicly available hospital and payer pricing data isn't perfect, but it does provide many useful insights when utilized correctly," said Paul Boal, Amitech's Vice President of Data Analytics. "Many customers, both payers and providers, have applied Amitech's approach to pricing analytics to gain critical insights into market-specific prices and benchmarks."

For additional information about Amitech, please contact Jessica Rosen at 866-870-8920 or via email at Jessica.Rosen@amitechsolutions.com. Additional information can also be found at www.amitechsolutions.com.

About Amitech

Amitech is an award-winning data, analytics and automation healthcare consulting firm. At Amitech, we believe healthcare can and should be better. With a single-minded focus on value, we combine people, process, culture and technology to drive real and lasting change. We partner with our customers to deliver data, analytics and automation strategies and solutions to make healthcare more proactive, higher quality and less expensive for everyone.

Amitech Solutions, Inc.

1 City Place Dr., Ste. 282

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

1-866-870-8920

www.amitechsolutions.com

For more information contact:

Jessica Rosen

Jessica.Rosen@amitechsolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amitech Solutions