METARIVER Granted Digital Asset License in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- METARIVER is proud to announce they have received their Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act "DARE" license, as well as its Financial and Corporate Service Providers Act "FCSP" license from the Securities Commission of The Bahamas.

METARIVER is a digital asset services company for institutional investors, private banks and family offices who are looking to allocate a portion of their assets under management. Custody of assets will be client-controlled in secure vaults.

METARIVER was founded by a team of governance, compliance, and product development specialists, from the fintech sector. There is a strong need for corporate governance in the crypto industry, and METARIVER believes it is well positioned to address this growing opportunity.

The Bahamas, through their Securities Commission, is a leading jurisdiction globally for digital asset licensing. The DARE Act provides a comprehensive regulatory framework guided by compliance and best practices. DARE can be viewed as a major achievement in legislation which regulates the issuance, sale, and trade of digital assets as well as legally recognizing distributed ledger technology (e.g. blockchain), as emerging platforms for financial services innovation.

"We are thrilled to be licensed by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas and look forward to introducing our services and infrastructure to asset holders, in offering an alternative to traditional treasury management", stated Frank Svatousek, CEO of METARIVER.

Key services include:

Digital Asset Custody & Treasury Management: Infrastructure for portfolio allocation Payments & FX Settlement: Send stablecoins / crypto globally and instantly International Company Formation: All-in-one setup for institutions clients

METARIVER is in the process of acquiring additional digital asset licensing in a complementary jurisdiction, to open added sales channels and asset bases under management. METARIVER has targeted Fall 2023 to roll out their services.

About METARIVER

METARIVER is an Institutional Digital Asset Custody & Treasury Management services company that additionally offers International Company Formation to institutional asset holders. Founded in 2022 by Frank Svatousek, Dean Thrasher, and Stephanie Colebrook, the company is dedicated to corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and white-glove service. METARIVER is licensed in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas under the Digital Asset and Registered Exchanges Act, as well as a registered Financial Corporate Service Provider, by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas.

For more information, please visit metariver.xyz or follow the company on Linkedin at /company/metariver

